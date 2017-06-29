News By Tag
5 Tips for Planning a Multi-Generational Family Vacation Near Disney
1. Look for Discounts
One advantage to having both children and senior citizens at Disney is the ability to get discounts for both age groups. Many places, restaurants, stores, shows, amusement parks, etc., will give a discount even if it's not advertised. Reach out to management if needed, as they're a lot more likely to accommodate children and seniors.
2. Flight Plans
Make sure to plan accordingly when making flight plans and when the day comes for your traveling to begin. Children are always full of unexpected surprises, and the you'll need to be even more prepared when it comes to flying and driving to your vacation destination. The same goes with senior citizens; their pace may not be as fast either. Plan ahead so you're not rushing last minute to catch a flight or make it to an event once you finally arrive.
3. Animal Kingdom
When you have multiple different generations on your family vacation, it may be tough to find attractions that everyone would enjoy. One thing that almost everyone loves is animals, and luckily, there are so many great options near Disney. The biggest and best one is the Animal Kingdom – Disney's zoological theme park! No matter the age group, everyone is sure to love seeing the vast array of animal species they offer.
4. Epcot IMAX
Another great idea for all ages is a movie because it'll be entertaining for all, without any need for physical activity. Epcot offers an amazing IMAX experience called "Soarin'" – a flight motion simulator attraction. All members of the family will enjoy the thrills of simulated flight around the entire world! Another tip would be to get a "fast track" pass so you're not stuck waiting in line.
5. Restaurant Reservations
While Disney is a destination that typically accommodates the entire family, you'll still want to plan ahead when it comes to making reservations for restaurants during the trip. First off, you'll want to find a restaurant that has great food for the adults, but also options for children. Then, making reservations is vital in order to keep your kids (and the older folk) from losing their patience when they get hungry.
6. Rent a vacation home in Orlando Florida
At the end of a long day at the park, you'll just want to rest and relax together as a family - not in separate hotel rooms! It's also expensive to rent multiple rooms to accommodate your large family and there will most likely be arguments over who gets to stay in which room. A vacation home rental (http://www.floridasunshinevacationrentals.com/
