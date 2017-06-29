News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Jersey Food Trucks that Travel
Chrissy's Icies Nothing screams summer more than ices on a hot day, and newcomer Chrissy's Icies comes ready to make summer sweets a memorable one at your next bash. Serving up 6 flavors of fruit ice in her adorable push cart, Chrissy is no stranger to getting mobbed by your littles as they line up for the good stuff. But never fear, there's always enough to go around, and even some for the kid in all of us adults too. (201-771-0074, private parties $25 fee plus $2/icie, or hourly)
Carnivale Donut Bar & Shakes If your goal is to take it over the top and impress those guests (and give them instagram material for hours) Carnivale has got the goods. Serving up donuts, ice cream and crazy shakes, it's kind of the catchall of everything you'd want to splurge on this summer. But make sure you book in advance- this food truck is busy all season long. (minimum booking $750 which includes treats, 973-789-6202,info@
Pizza Vita serves up award winning Napoletana pizza, pasta, salads and homemade gelato at its cafe in Summit, where locals flock to taste flavorful, fresh slices by the many. But you can have them serve you at your next party courtesy of their Pizza Truck which cooks lunch and dinner service by way of the truck's wood burning stove. (parties start at $1,100 for 25 to 50 people and go from there)
5 Alarm BBQ won our hearts over the minute we tasted Curtis Barnes perfect pulled and roasted meats, slow cooked ribs that fall off the bone, creamy mac n cheese, and met the man himself, an Englewood firefighter, who honed his BBQ pedigree (trained by pitmasters in Georgia, Kansas City, Boston) by cooking for the firehouse for years. Barnes usually requires a 30-person minimum and rates start at around $23 a person for two meats (in addition to the pork and award-winning brisket and ribs, he also does a mean BBQ chicken) and two sides ranging from coleslaw to baked beans to macaroni salad. And if you're looking to get even more into the barbeque spirit, you can pay to have Barnes and his team cook onsite. "Some people like to see it in motion and the smoke and everything,"
Lickety Split Ice Cream Truck When your kids scream for ice cream look no further than Mousa the ice cream man with his signature chime calling all kids to the block for their favorites- everything from bomb pops to creamsicles. The 20 year veteran of the food truck biz loves what he does and knows that the key to kiddos' hearts lies in the icey treats that = summer. (Starting at $75, 973-725-1779)
Polka Dot Cake Truck We've been having a Twitter affair with the Polka Dot Cake Truck for a while now, lusting over their sweet treats and envious of the Hoboken crowd who regularly get to down specialty cupcakes like "Ballgame" (a combination of Madagascar Vanilla, Caramel Corn and Peanuts) and "Banana Pudding" (vanilla cake laced with wafer pieces, filled with a banana pudding mouse and topped with banana buttercream)
Waffle De Lys Move over ice cream, the waffle is in town and it's the Belgian kind. Waffle De Lys rolls into your hood with authentic Belgian Waffles and all the fixins, including homemade whipped cream, chocolate sauce, fresh strawberries, bananas, ice cream and tons more. And for those in the mood for more of a meal, they also offer the savory kind with toppings like smoked salmon and BBQ pulled pork. (pricing starts at $7/pp with a minimum of $700 per booking and includes 2 hours of truck usage. They recommend booking 2-3 months in advance)
For more information visit http://bergenmama.com/
Media Contact
Bergen Mama Jennifer Law
info@bergenmama.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse