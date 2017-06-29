News By Tag
Spohrer Dodd is Celebrating the 10-Year Anniversary of the Law Firm's Formation
Firm celebrates successful representation of hundreds of cases and contributions to the community
"I am so proud of all the firm has accomplished over the past ten years, especially for the positive impact we have been able to make on the lives of hundreds of families," said Spohrer. "When we started this firm, we made a decision to be the law firm that digs deeper and utilizes the resources of experts to find out what really happened and who is legally at fault. Through our dedication and intensive investigations, we have been able to get significant restitutions and answers for our clients."
Spohrer said the firm's success has also allowed them to significantly contribute to the community. The firm's financial success has permitted them to actively support numerous organizations including Jacksonville Area Legal Aid, Southern Legal Counsel and the Boy Scouts of America. They not only support the organizations through donations, but also by providing pro bono services and volunteering.
Spohrer Dodd attorneys are also very involved in the education of younger attorneys through the firm's continuing legal education events. For the past nine years, they have also sponsored a closing argument competition at Florida Coastal School of Law and have provided scholarships to the top three law students.
Attorneys and paralegals at Spohrer Dodd are among the best and brightest in the industry. All firm partners are involved in lecturing and writing for legal seminars and programs, and many serve or have served as adjunct professors at Florida Coastal School of Law and other institutions. The paralegals are also some of the best in the state and are actively involved in both state and local associations, where they serve on executive boards.
"Over the past ten years, the partners have been successful in attracting the very best and brightest in the business," said Spohrer. "We could not be happier to have such a top-notch team at Spohrer Dodd."
About Spohrer Dodd
Spohrer Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff. Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake. Their team of board certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles. For more information, visit www.sdlitigation.com/
