A new hose end chamber device for hydraulics launched successfully. Innovative new product

-- Mt. Calvary, WI. A new product that eases the burden of recoupling hydraulic attachments launched this winter by H.E.C., Your Hose End Chamber Specialists, has seen success in a few short months. The H.E.C. line of products provides operators with hassle-free recoupling and time savings.The H.E.C. product line that ranges in sizes to fit most equipment from small, single cylinder attachments to large, multi-cylinder attachments was engineered to solve a common problem people face when working with hydraulic attachments.H.E.C. has currently been sold into 15 states. From New York to Alaska. and the reviews are positive. Customers are relieved to finally find a solution to help with a long standing problem.The hose end chamber couples to the end of your hydraulic hose after you uncouple it from your power source. It prevents the pressure build up from thermal expansion by giving the hydraulic oil a place to go. It remains there until you are in need of the implement again, at which time you uncouple the hose end chamber and reattach the implement's hydraulics.