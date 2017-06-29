News By Tag
Content & Data Ltd.announces longterm partnership for Open source technology services with KNOWARTH
Content and Data Ltd, an open source solutions and services company based out of Cambridge, United Kingdom has signed an agreement for long term partnership with KNOWARTH Technologies in India
KNOWARTH has been associated with Liferay community for more than 3 years and has successfully delivered numerous Liferay enterprise portal projects to organisations in private and government sectors globally. "We're very excited to have joined hands with KNOWARTH. We considered several factors when selecting our development partner: experience in building enterprise digital applications, commitment to quality, education and training, cultural fit, and accessibility. KNOWARTH excelled in all categories" said Jacob Mathew, Director of Content and Data Ltd. One of the key priorities for Content and Data is to extend KNOWARTH's invaluable migration expertise from Liferay 6.2 to Liferay Digital Experience Platform (Liferay DXP) to existing Liferay customers in the UK. Jacob adds we see Liferay DXP as a game changer in the world of Digital Experience platform providing organisations a single, consolidated platform for building fast, usable digital experiences customers will love.
Gaurav Barot, CEO of KNOWARTH is delighted about partnership and commented, "This strategic technological alliance demonstrates a deep desire to embrace enterprise open source and deliver world class digital web solutions that shall transform enriching engagement experiences for employees, customers, partners and suppliers." Both companies have a shared vision of rapidly delivering personalised digital capabilities to new customer segments across industry sectors like BFSI, Life Sciences, Retail, Automotive and Charities that will truly enhance the digital experience for the customer.
We, at KNOWARTH, take pride in becoming a partner with Content and Data Ltd and look forward to delivering exceptional quality products and services to our clients globally. Further details on the culmination of KNOWARTH and Content & Data's partnership, which will span the frontend, backend, middleware, servicing and development of web and mobile applications, will be shared as the partnership continues to evolve and strengthen in the future.
About KNOWARTH:
KNOWARTH Technologies is a leading-edge enterprise IT solution provider specialising in open source technology. We have worked with enterprises across diverse domains enabling them to integrate open source technology with existing systems for profitable business outcomes. With a combined experience of over 80 years in technology development and 180 strong IT professionals working with global clients in USA, United Kingdom, Australia, UAE, Canada and Europe with RIMS, Cloud and other technology services.
About Content and Data:
Content and Data Ltd is a young dynamic open source solutions and services company delivering digital technology project assignments of middleware integration, API development, Digital Web Platforms and Automation solutions. Content and Data delivers low-cost, high-quality software solutions and services to wide variety of UK commercial organisations and UK charities using an onshore/offshore development model through well established offshore delivery partners. Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom Content and Data services clients across the whole of UK and Ireland.
