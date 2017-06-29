News By Tag
Why you will love staying in a Vacation Home Rental
You get all the comforts of home
A vacation home rental will have a living room, kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms and all the furnishings just like you would have at home. There's no need to go out and buy anything because your vacation home is fully equipped!
Home cooked meals
When staying at a hotel you aren't usually able to make a fully home-cooked meal which means dining out for every meal. You can save money by cooking in your vacation home's kitchen and you will feel better knowing that your family is eating something nutritious.
More space
You'll never feel like you're being crammed into a room when you have a vacation home rental
Privacy
You don't get much privacy when staying at a hotel where the walls are likely paper thin so you can hear the kids screaming and shouting in the room next door. You'll get tons of privacy in your vacation home rental without worrying about keeping up the neighbors.
Pet friendly
Many vacation homes are pet friendly so you can bring your best friend and there will be plenty of space for them to roam around and maybe even a fenced in back yard!
Good for groups
If you are taking an extended family vacation, it can be hard to find a hotel with enough rooms to accommodate everyone in the family, but you all want to stay in close proximity. A vacation home rental solves that problem because there is enough room for everyone and you won't have to be split up.
