Automotive Head-Up Display Market Worth $598.7 Million In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: The technological advancements within vehicles in the form of head-up displays adopted by the manufacturers enables the access of various details to be communicated to the driver of the car. In addition, the automotive head-up display provides information such as alerts to the driver about the distance between two cars, tire pressure and oil level among others. By incorporating the automotive head-up display in the vehicle the safety and function of the vehicle increases automotive head-up displays (HUDs) are one of the most dynamic elements of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). An automotive head-up display keeps drivers concentrated on the road, providing warning signals and navigation information on the windshield directly in the driver's line of sight, thus improving safety.
The 161 page report contains tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the automotive head-up display market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leadingsubmarkets, namely Windshield Projected HUD and Combiner Projected HUD segments The report also includes forecasts for the application market forPremium Car HUD Market, Luxury Car HUD Market and Mid-segment Car HUD Market.
The 161 page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 5 regions and 13 leading national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in automotive head-up display technologies
The Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Analysis Report 2017-2027: Forecasts By Type (Combiner Projected HUD, Windshield Projected HUD, By Segment (Premium Segment, Luxury Segment, Mid-Segment)
