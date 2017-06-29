Automotive Head-Up Display Market Worth $598.7 Million In 2017

 
LONDON - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiongain's new report the Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Analysis Report 2017-2027: Forecasts By Type (Combiner Projected HUD, Windshield Projected HUD, By Segment (Premium Segment, Luxury Segment, Mid-Segment) & By Region. Opportunities in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Leading Companies Developing Infotainment, Entertainment, Navigation and Safety Systems indicates that the global Automotive Head-Up Display market will see $598.7m in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said: The technological advancements within vehicles in the form of head-up displays adopted by the manufacturers enables the access of various details to be communicated to the driver of the car. In addition, the automotive head-up display provides information such as alerts to the driver about the distance between two cars, tire pressure and oil level among others. By incorporating the automotive head-up display in the vehicle the safety and function of the vehicle increases automotive head-up displays (HUDs) are one of the most dynamic elements of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). An automotive head-up display keeps drivers concentrated on the road, providing warning signals and navigation information on the windshield directly in the driver's line of sight, thus improving safety.

The 161 page report contains tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the automotive head-up display market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leadingsubmarkets, namely Windshield Projected HUD and Combiner Projected HUD segments  The report also includes forecasts for the application market forPremium Car HUD Market, Luxury Car HUD Market and Mid-segment Car HUD Market.

The 161 page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 5 regions and 13 leading national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in automotive head-up display technologies

The Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Analysis Report 2017-2027: Forecasts By Type (Combiner Projected HUD, Windshield Projected HUD, By Segment (Premium Segment, Luxury Segment, Mid-Segment) & By Region. Opportunities in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Leading Companies Developing Infotainment, Entertainment, Navigation and Safety Systems will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the automotive head-up display market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the automotive head-up display industry.

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
Click to Share