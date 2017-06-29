Aqualert App : Water Tracker and Water Reminder app have reach 7 millons users

Spread the Word

-- Aqualert is a water tracker and water reminder app to create the water drink habit.It Sends daily reminders and alerts to motivates you to drink water and keeps a log of your daily aqua intake.It has reach recently more than 7 millons downloads on both plataforms and growing.The Benefits of drink water are huge: weight control , skin condition, hair condition, organs function, energy level and many others.Helps you to have a good water balance on your body using notification drink reminder and a tracker of how much you should drink.water intake.Aqualert tracker functions are :* Is simple and easy. Making it adequate for any age* Daily intake calculator, tracker and reminder based on your sex, weight and activity level. Lets you know how much water you should drink daily.* Notification , Alert and reminder to remember you to drink water as you prefer and helping you to drink more.* Automatic bed time mode so you don't receive reminder on the middle of the night. Making it a smarter reminder and tracker.* Graphic & Log display of your hydration level and daily consumption.* Calculate how many servings you have left.* Easy to add or remove a serving from the water tracker* Use our serving size or customize your serving size and reminder* Consumption Chart History so you can know your hydrated level and have all the drink water benefits.* Automatic notes of why be hydrated, when you are hydrated and when you take more than you need* Google Fit Integration* Stay slimmerRevs up metabolism and helps you feel full.Replace calorie-laden beverages with water and drink more before meals to help you feel fuller.* Boosts your energyIf you're feeling drained and depleted, drink more. Beign dehydrated makes you feel fatigued.* Lower stress85% of your brain tissue is water. If you're dehydrated, both your body and your mind will be stressed.* Build muscle tone and stay FitOne of the benefit is to prevent muscle cramping and lubricates joints in the body.* Nourish your skinFine lines and wrinkles are deeper when you're dehydrated. Drinking hydrates skin cells and plumps them up, making your face look younger.* Stay regularAlong with fiber, water is essential for good digestion.* Reduces kidney stonesThe rate of painful kidney stones is rising because people, including children, aren't drinking enough water.It dilutes the salts and minerals in your urine that form the solid crystals known as kidney stones.This app is a water tracker from the family of Water your Body, Plant Nanny, Hydro Coach, Aqua Alert and Daily Water availables on Google Play.Integrates with google fit app.