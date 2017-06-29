 
Retailers Forum Magazine celebrates 36th Anniversary

Premier magazine for wholesale merchandise celebrates 36th year
 
NEW YORK - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Established in 1981, Retailers Forum is the leading monthly magazine used by retail store and online store owners to find wholesale merchandise sources and supplies as well as news and information on retailing industry. The magazine was started prior to the internet and proved itself invaluable to retailers looking to find wholesale merchandise to resell at their stores. So much as changed with the delivery of information, but one thing remains constant and that is the need for information.

In celebration of our 36th anniversary Forum Publishing Company is offering completely FREE access to the latest edition of Retailers Forum Magazine.

Readers are given free access to Forum's extensive database of merchandise wholesalers from throughout the United States. The website features news articles, idea exchange and retail blogs designed to help new or existing merchandise sellers start or expand their business.

In this time of economic uncertainty, this magazine helps entrepreneurs get ideas and resources to develop their own businesses. Please join us free at http://www.RetailersForum.com. A new magazine is shown online every month on the first of every month.

Forum Publishing has also introduced a brand new Smart Phone APP for both iPhone and Android phones that gives users a complete directory of wholesalers at their fingertips. The APP is available free and is the first APP for wholesale merchandise in the industry!

