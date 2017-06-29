News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Retailers Forum Magazine celebrates 36th Anniversary
Premier magazine for wholesale merchandise celebrates 36th year
In celebration of our 36th anniversary Forum Publishing Company is offering completely FREE access to the latest edition of Retailers Forum Magazine.
Readers are given free access to Forum's extensive database of merchandise wholesalers from throughout the United States. The website features news articles, idea exchange and retail blogs designed to help new or existing merchandise sellers start or expand their business.
In this time of economic uncertainty, this magazine helps entrepreneurs get ideas and resources to develop their own businesses. Please join us free at http://www.RetailersForum.com. A new magazine is shown online every month on the first of every month.
Forum Publishing has also introduced a brand new Smart Phone APP for both iPhone and Android phones that gives users a complete directory of wholesalers at their fingertips. The APP is available free and is the first APP for wholesale merchandise in the industry!
Contact
Forum Publishing
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse