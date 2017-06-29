News By Tag
* Cloud
* Growth
* IT
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Established Telecoms Provider Expands I.T. Offering In Partnership With Synextra
Lansafe, a major presence in the North-West Telecoms market, has joined Synextra's Channel Partner program to expand its I.T. offering with the introduction of Citrix Hosted Desktop and Cloud Hosting – Powered by Synextra's SmartStacTM platform.
However, as the company grew, so did their ambitions. They identified an opportunity to grow into the Telecommunications and Local Area Networking markets – to offer a complete portfolio voice and data solutions.
In 2007, Lansafe received investment from the historic British East India Company, enabling the Telecoms provider to expand their customer base across the UK and scale up their VoIP platform.
Now, the company looks to expand its Cloud offerings by bringing onboard Citrix Hosted Desktop & Cloud solutions from Synextra.
Adam Baxendale, Director of Lansafe, chose Synextra because of their approach to the partnership and the support they offer, stating: "We've worked with other partners before but, no one else offered a wholesale product that enabled us to go to market with a standardised pricing model for Citrix Hosted Desktop, whilst giving us the freedom to maintain our standard IT support model."
Lee Roby, Managing Director added: "This partnership benefits us because they're giving us the control we need to properly integrate this with our other solutions. They're supporting us as we grow our Cloud offering and effectively helping us to grow our business."
Lansafe have incorporated Synextra's Citrix Hosted Desktop into their portfolio to create the 'Lansafe Trinity' of voice, desktop and connections – designed to enhance business communications, increase work eﬃciency and provide scalability for the future.
Abbey McAllister, Head of Channel Partnerships is delighted at the new partnership:
Synextra launched the Channel Partnership in 2016, as they pivoted the company towards the Enterprise and Channel markets.
When asked why the Channel Partnership has been so successful, Synextra's co-founder and Technical Director, Chris Piggott replied: "Unlike other Cloud providers, who either want to control everything or want zero involvement, we strike the perfect balance to give our partners complete autonomy, whilst still giving them the support they need to grow their business. We are The Cloud Enablers."
Synextra Ltd: http://www.synextra.co.uk
Lansafe Communications Ltd: http://www.lansafe.co.uk
Contact
Synextra Ltd
Sean Worrall
***@synextra.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse