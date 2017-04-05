

British Triple Threat Popstar Mackenzie Sol Embarks on Fist Nationwide Tour The Burgeoning Teen Star Is A Special Guest Performer On the BOYS OF SUMMER TOUR Promoting His New Single "LAUGH" 2017Apr05_ 0I5A9764_ HighRes LOS ANGELES - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Following a successful performance at this year's VidCon as part of the musical.ly stage, Mackenzie Sol is embarking on his first U.S. tour as a special guest on the Boys Of Summer Tour kicking off in Orlando, FL on July 6. Other top influencers and performers on the tour include Blake Gray, Hunter, Brandon and Ashton Rowland, Duhitzmark a.k.a. Mark Thomas and Zach Clayton a.k.a. bruhitszach.



This is the fourth year of the Boys Of Summer Tour, which has been a catalyst for breaking developing artists like Devin Hayes (one of the contestants chosen for the ABC series, Boy Band), Johnny Orlando (who now headlines his own tours) and others. This year's BOS tour has generated 10 million combined Instagram impressions to date, attesting to its enormous teen appeal.



Mackenzie will perform his infectious, feel-good anthem "Laugh," which is in rotation at Nick Music as part of their "Fresh Faces" programming, as well as in retail stores nationally as a featured artist on What's In-Store Music. He co-directed the video along with Jim Swaffield (Britney Spears, Will Smith), and notably, the "Laugh" video was shot entirely using iPhones, and features popular influencers such as Cimorelli (Six Sisters), Maesi Caes (Dance Moms), his label-mate Dominique Young Unique and more. Check out the official "Laugh" video:







Additionally, Mackenzie continues to build a strong, reactive fan base on the musical.ly platform where he's garnered close to 400k followers. "Laugh" has consistently ranked in the Top3 on musical.ly's muserMode file since it debuted in the top spot over a month ago. Mackenzie also hosts a weekly livestream on the platform.



Shortly after the tour, Mackenzie joins an impressive cast in the upcoming PUP STAR: BETTER 2GETHER sequel, voicing and singing the role of P.U.P. The action-packed family adventure featuring Mackenzie Moss (Steve Jobs), Jed Rees (Deadpool), Ziggy Marley and more, will debut on Digital and VOD on August 29.



ABOUT MACKENZIE SOL

Since he was four years old, Mackenzie has caught the attention of top talent scouts on both sides of the pond from Simon Cowell to Abby Lee Miller, (Dance Moms) impressed by this multi-talented 16-year old who sings, dances, acts and plays guitar.



The son of professional singers, Mackenzie is from a small town in Northern England. He received formal dance training at the Royal Ballet School, acted in starring roles in numerous productions at London's legendary West End. In his teens, the family re-located to Los Angeles where he teamed up with TV sensation Kalani Hilliker and featured her in his viral hit "My Name" which received almost 5 million YouTube views to date with no promotion. Last year, Mackenzie secured a label deal with The Hana Road Music Group, an innovative global, full service independent music company based in Los Angeles.



Stream "Laugh": Apple Music

Download:



Facebook / Twitter / user/mackenziesol/)



BOYS OF SUMMER TOUR DATES:



7/6 Orlando, FL -- Venue 578

7/8 Atlanta, GA -- Center Stage

7/9 Charlotte, NC -- The Filmore

7/11 Washington, DC -- State Theater

7/12 Freehold, NJ -- iPlay America

7/13 Long Island, NY -- 89 North

7/14 Providence, RI -- Fete Music Hall

8/3 Columbus, OH -- The Bluestone

8/4 Chicago, IL -- Logan Square

8/5 St. Louis, MO -- The Firebird

8/6 Kansas City, KS -- Kanza Music Hall

8/9 Dallas, TX -- Granada Theater

8/10 Austin, TX -- North Door

8/11 Houston, TX -- Fitzgerald



For more details about the tour, click HERE (http://www.klikevents.net/ bostour17).



Media Contact

SAS Entertainment

Stacie Sater

stacie@sas-entertainment.com



Photo:

