Braces in Reading Help Teens Smile Brighter
Affordable braces in Reading are helping teens across Berks County show off straighter, more confident smiles.
The low price offered by Exeter Orthodontics is all-inclusive. All visits, adjustments, x-rays, and retainers are covered. It is by far the lowest price of braces offered in the Berks County region.
"We specialize in braces all day, every day," explains Dr. Soraya Mills, board certified orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics. "This efficiency creates savings that we can pass onto patients."
Invisalign, a comfortable alternative to traditional braces, is also offered in Reading for the same low fee. Orthodontists will walk teens through both options and help them choose what's best.
Thousands of teens and adults are smiling brighter thanks to Exeter Ortho's caring team. Request an appointment with the orthodontist in Reading today by visiting http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/
About Exeter Orthodontics:
