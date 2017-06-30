 
Braces in Reading Help Teens Smile Brighter

Affordable braces in Reading are helping teens across Berks County show off straighter, more confident smiles.
 
 
Braces in Reading, PA are more affordable thanks to Exeter Orthodontics.
READING, Pa. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Exeter Orthodontics has made affordable braces available in Reading. For only $3,995, Berks County families can find an affordable way to help their teens achieve straighter smiles.

The low price offered by Exeter Orthodontics is all-inclusive. All visits, adjustments, x-rays, and retainers are covered. It is by far the lowest price of braces offered in the Berks County region.

"We specialize in braces all day, every day," explains Dr. Soraya Mills, board certified orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics. "This efficiency creates savings that we can pass onto patients."

Invisalign, a comfortable alternative to traditional braces, is also offered in Reading for the same low fee. Orthodontists will walk teens through both options and help them choose what's best.

Thousands of teens and adults are smiling brighter thanks to Exeter Ortho's caring team. Request an appointment with the orthodontist in Reading today by visiting http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/?closestOffice10=Reading,%20PA.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Contact
Meredith Souder
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Tags:Braces Reading, Pa, Invisalign Reading, Pa, Orthodontist In Reading, Pa
Industry:Health
Location:Reading - Pennsylvania - United States
