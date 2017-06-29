 
Dentures in Reading are High Quality and Low Priced

Dentures from ADS in Reading are made using only the latest state-of-the-art technology.
 
 
Dentures in Reading are an affordable and quality solution to missing teeth.
READING, Pa. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- For those who have been struggling with missing teeth for too long, dentures from Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) in Reading are an affordable solution.

Both full and partial dentures, created using the latest state-of-the-art technology, are offered in Reading. Full dentures are only $495/arch. Partial dentures are only $595/arch.

"The procedure starts with a consultation, an oral evaluation, x-rays, and impressions," explains  Dr. Kerri Ann Swan of ADS. "We work hard to ensure that patients get a great fit."

In addition to removable dentures, dental implants are also available in Reading. Dental implants offer one of the longest lasting solutions to missing teeth. However, not everyone may qualify as a candidate for dental implants, so it is important that those who are interested meet with a professional at ADS to learn more.

To learn more about affordable dentures and dental implants in Reading, request an appointment: http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/reading-office/.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com

Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
Email:***@affordabledentalsolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:dental implants Reading, dentures Reading, dentist in Reading
Industry:Health
Location:Reading - Pennsylvania - United States
