Collaborative Music and Video Playlists, a Better Way to Reach New Fans

The Secret to Views and Plays is getting Viewed and Played by Real Potential Fans on a Daily Basis
 
 
Spotify, SoundCloud & YouTube Oh My!
Spotify, SoundCloud & YouTube Oh My!
HOUSTON - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Music Business has changed a lot over the years and one change is more people are Streaming Music than buying the Music. The pride Music Lovers used to take in owning a physical or digital copy is decreasing every year since streaming was introduced.

The methodology behind buying or streaming is simple, why pay $9.99 for one Album when a Music Lover can listen to millions of songs for free or pay $9.99 a month to listen to commercial free music without packing around a million CDs or using all the space on a USB.

Streaming became a way of life for some Artists, Singers, Songwriters and Composers on YouTube, so the need to buy fake views seemed like a great idea, but why would YouTube pay real money for fake views? YouTube developed a system to detect if the view is organic (real) or a robot view (fake), which caused some accounts to be terminated and money earned was forfeited based on TOS Rules (Terms of Service). Paid views via advertising services like Adwords is acceptable but at times tend to be a bit pricey at $35 or more per week.

Put Music or Videos on Spotify, SoundCloud and YouTube Playlists, $30 for 3 months of REAL HUMAN LISTENS & VIEWS via Blog Post, Press Release and Email Campaigns https://revivalmarketingpr.blogspot.com/2017/07/put-your-...

Yvonne Wilcox
832-819-5303
yvonnewilcox@yvonnewilcoxpenname.com
Email:***@yvonnewilcoxpenname.com
