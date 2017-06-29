Frequently Asked Firewall Interview Questions You Must Prepare

Online Training, Assessment and Talent hiring Platform powered by Analytics and AI

-- Here's a list of frequently asked Firewall interview questions, covering a wide range of topics on which you might be asked. These questions will help you prepare for various interviews, competitive examination and entrance test. The answers to these questions depend on the candidate's hands-on experience he/she has worked on.Before facing any interview for a network security engineer/administrator position, make sure that you have enough knowledge of firewalls (software & hardware), VPNs (IPsec, SSL, and VPN etc.) with network technologies as described below.Let's have a look..!!1. What is firewall?A firewall is a hardware or software installed to provide security to the private networks connected to the internet. They can be implemented in both hardware and software, or a combination of both. All data entering or leaving the Intranet passes through the firewall which allows only the data meeting the administrators' rules to pass through it.2. What is Log Processing?How audit logs are processed, searched for key events, or summarized.3. Define Digital Signatures.Digital signature is an attachment to an electronic message used for security purpose. It is used to verify the authenticity of the sender.4. What is Access Control Lists?Rules for packet filters (typically routers) that define which packets to pass and which to block.5. What are the types of firewalls?Five basic types of firewalls are belowThis type of Firewall detects packets and block unnecessary packets and makes network traffic release.It's a software base firewall available in Router provides only light filtering.It's a firewall stored in server with an existing Operating System like Windows and UNIX.Its device like box allows strong security from public network. Mostly used by big networks.Proxy server allows all clients to access Internet with different access limits. Proxy server has its own firewall which filters the all packet from web server.6. What is IP Spoofing?An attack whereby a system attempts to illicitly impersonate another system by using its IP network address.In computer networking, the term IP address spoofing or IP spoofing refers to the creation of Internet Protocol (IP) packets with a forged source IP address, called spoofing, with the purpose of concealing the identity of the sender or impersonating another computing system7. What is Defense in Depth?The security approach whereby each system on the network is secured to the greatest possible degree. May be used in conjunction with firewalls.8. What is the Public Key Encryption?Public key encryption use public and private key for encryption and decryption. In this mechanism, public key is used to encrypt messages and only the corresponding private key can be used to decrypt them. To encrypt a message, a sender has to know recipient's public key.9. What is Worm?A standalone program that, when run, copies itself from one host to another, and then runs itself on each newly infected host. The widely reported 'Internet Virus' of 1988 was not a virus at all, but actually a worm.10. Explain Abuse of Privilege?When a user performs an action that they should not have, according to organizational policy or law.