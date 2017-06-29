News By Tag
Pandamoon Publishing Appoints Heather Stewart as Editor
"Stewart's love of reading started long ago with the characters of Sweet Valley Highand The Babysitter's Cluband then developed into an obsession with science fiction after reading Brave New World in high school," Kramer added.
When asked why she chose to work for Pandamoon, Stewart said, "Even though books were my heart's desire, a career in the publishing industry seemed so far away—something that only people in New York City could achieve, not someone living in small-town Western Pennsylvania. Pandamoon Publishing has authors, editors, illustrators, and staff from across the globe. Their structure allows writers with a great story the opportunity to become published. This kind of inclusivity is the future of the publishing industry, and Pandamoon is leading the way."
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.
Contact
Matthew Kramer, Director of Marketing and Sales
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
