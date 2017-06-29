 
News By Tag
* Editor
* Publishing
* Science Fiction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

Pandamoon Publishing Appoints Heather Stewart as Editor

 
 
Heather Stewart
Heather Stewart
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Editor
Publishing
Science Fiction

Industry:
Books

Location:
Austin - Texas - US

AUSTIN, Texas - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Pandamoon Publishing is pleased to announce that Heather Stewart has accepted the position of Editor with Pandamoon Publishing. "For years, Stewart climbed the corporate ladder, but a community college catalogue caught her eye with a course on novel writing. After taking the course, she discovered that she didn't just love to read, she was great at helping other writers sharpen their stories into something special," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing.

"Stewart's love of reading started long ago with the characters of Sweet Valley Highand The Babysitter's Cluband then developed into an obsession with science fiction after reading Brave New World in high school," Kramer added.

When asked why she chose to work for Pandamoon, Stewart said, "Even though books were my heart's desire, a career in the publishing industry seemed so far away—something that only people in New York City could achieve, not someone living in small-town Western Pennsylvania. Pandamoon Publishing has authors, editors, illustrators, and staff from across the globe. Their structure allows writers with a great story the opportunity to become published. This kind of inclusivity is the future of the publishing industry, and Pandamoon is leading the way."

Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.

Contact
Matthew Kramer, Director of Marketing and Sales
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pandamoonpublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pandamoon Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share