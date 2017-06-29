News By Tag
Wooden Space Launches a Wide Collection of Trundle Beds Online
Trundle beds are best space-savvy furniture units for modern homes. Shop from an exclusive collection of trundle beds at Wooden Space and buy them online at reasonable prices.
High-Quality Products
Wooden Space has paid special attention to bringing nonparallel quality in their product. For this reason, they have used only solid Asiatic hardwood in body built-up. As all the trundle beds in their catalogue have been hand-made instead of machine-made, special attention has been given to each detail. For solid construction, they have used dovetail joint technique in these trundle beds, unlike the other furniture manufacturers who use staples, pins, and nails in framing the body. Moreover, to ensure high-quality in the products Wooden Space has also passed each of them from rigorous quality check measures during various phases of manufacturing.
Finishes and Colours
Along with using the high-quality material in the framework, all the wooden trundle beds available at Wooden Space are varnished with water-repellent wooden oils and to bring liveliness to them their top surface has been finished with beautiful natural finishes such as the mahogany finish, teak finish, and honey finish. Their natural textures provide them with an enticing appearance and also make them capable of blending with any interior. These beds are fit to be placed in any room whether it's vintage-style or modern style.
Designer-made Beds
All the wooden trundle beds available at Wooden Space have been specially designed by their expert team of designers, keeping in mind all the aspects that affect style and comfort in these furniture units. These trundle beds are also designed to meet the whims and desires of people from all walks of life. So from here, you can easily find trundle beds that can perfectly fit into your kids' room, guest room or your master bedroom.
Affordable Prices
Wooden Space provides a broad range of products available at reasonable prices, so you can buy a bed that falls within your budget. Although the prices are quite low when compared to other furniture manufacturers, they have not compromised on the quality even a bit. And this is quite sure as they have gained numerous satisfactory customer reviews so far.
Customisation Service
Wooden Space is always open for all kinds of customisation services. So whether you need to change the shape, size, design, colour or any other feature in your trundle bed, then you can easily get it as per your desire. For this, all you need to do is fill up and submit the customisation form available on their website. Once this process is completed, they will provide you with a free consultation service with one of their designing experts to know about your particular design plan and requirements, and your bed will be molded accordingly.
Safe Payment Options
One of the major benefits of shopping at Wooden Space is that they provide you with 100% secure payment options. As all their payment gateways are protected through latest firewalls, you need not worry about any security threat.
Hassle-Free Shopping
Shopping is quite convenient with Wooden Space due to their easy- to- navigate website through which you can easily browse through the various trundle beds options available with them. The product description will give you an in-depth understanding of the different features related to a product such as material, colour, size, etc. With their 24*7 customer support service, you can talk directly to their customer service executive for any query related to a product or service.
Trundle beds are an excellent solution to space problem in modern homes. Bringing high-quality material and stylish designs in trundle beds, Wooden Space provides you with some great wooden trundle beds at reasonable Prices. Buy trundle beds online to create sleeping space in your home without losing the much-needed area.
Visit Us @ https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/
Media Contact
Wooden Space
442080686570
***@gmail.com
