News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Market with Focus on Dialysis Market (2017-2021 Edition)
The report also includes the country analysis of the US and Japan for ESRD market.
The report also includes the country analysis of the US and Japan for ESRD market. It provides the analysis of ESRD patient volume along with the kidney transplant and dialysis market on the basis of the volume. The segments of the dialysis market are also analyzed in detail.
The report provides detailed regional analysis of North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific and Latin America for the dialysis market. Regional analysis includes market size by volume along with the segments and clinic operators in each region.
The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.
Growth of the overall global ESRD market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The competition in the global dialysis market is stiff and dominated by the big players like Fresenius Medical Care. Further, key players of the dialysis market Baxter and Davita are also profiled with their financial information.
Company Coverage
Fresenius Medical Care
Davita
Baxter
Executive Summary
The global ESRD market increased at a significant CAGR during the span of 5 years, i.e. 2011-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years i.e. 2017-2021 tremendously. The upsurge in the market was due to the various reasons such as is diabetic nephropathy, genetic diseases, infection, drugs, traumatic injury, major surgery, etc. The market can be segmented on the basis of treatment as kidney transplant and dialysis. The global dialysis market can be segmented on the basis of products and services. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis while on the basis of services, the market is segmented into in-center dialysis and home dialysis.
The growth drivers for the market are: rise in diabetic and aging population, upsurge in per capita healthcare expenditure along with the emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as: disparities in the access to renal transplant therapy, less public awareness and negative societal effects.
List of Figures:
Figure 1: Treatments of ESRD
Figure 2: Types of Dialysis Treatments
Figure 3: Global ESRD Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Million)
Figure 4: Global ESRD Market by Volume; 2017-2021 (Million)
Figure 5: Global ESRD Prevalence Rate; 2010-2016 (p.m.p)
Figure 6: Global ESRD Market by Segments; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 7: The US ESRD Market by Volume; 2010-2016(Thousand)
Figure 8: The US ESRD Prevalence Rate; 2010-2016 (p.m.p)
Figure 9: The US ESRD Market by Causes of Disease; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 10: Japan ESRD Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Thousand)
Figure 11: Japan ESRD Market by Segments; 2013-2015 (Percentage, %)
Figure 12: Global Kidney Transplant Market by Volume; 2010-2016E (Thousand)
Figure 13: The US Kidney Transplant Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Thousand)
Figure 14: Japan Kidney Transplant Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Thousand)
Figure 15: Global Dialysis Market by Value; 2014-2021E (US$ Billion)
Figure 16: Global Dialysis Market by Volume; 2010-2016E (Million)
Figure 17: Global Dialysis Market by Segments on the Basis of Products; 2016(Percentage, %)
Figure 18: Global Hemodialysis Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Million)
Figure 19: Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Thousand)
Figure 20: Global Dialysis Market by Segments on the Basis of Services; 2014 (%)
Figure 21: Global Dialysis Prevalence Rate; 2010-2016 (p.m.p)
Figure 22: Global Dialysis Market by Region; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 23: North America Dialysis Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Thousand)
Figure 24: The US Dialysis Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Thousand)
Figure 25: The US Hemodialysis Market by Volume; 2010-2016(Thousand)
Figure 26: The US Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Volume; 2010-2016(Thousand)
Figure 27: EMEA Dialysis Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Thousand)
Figure 28: Asia-Pacific Dialysis Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Thousand)
Figure 29: Japan Dialysis Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Thousand)
Figure 30: Japan Hemodialysis Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Thousand)
For further details, kindly visit :
http://www.daedal-
Rajeev Kumar
(Business Development Manager)
Address: 36 SFS Flats
Paschim Vihar
New Delhi-110063
Mobile: +91-9811715635
Tel: +91-120-4553017
Mail ID - info@daedal-
Contact
Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
info@daedal-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse