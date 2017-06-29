Residential projects in chembur

Chembur is announced as one of the rapidly developing suburbs in Mumbai. It has experienced an enormous change over the years, may it be in terms of connectivity, housing projects, commercial development or social infrastructure.

Chembur is fast turning into a bustling locality where everything and everyplace will be just a distance away for anyone residing there. Many renowned builders and developers have provided the place with luxurious and affordable residential houses making it an ideal choice for the end-user and home buyers. The property in Chembur is increased at an alarming rate of 15% over the past three years making it an attractive investment destination for buyers and sellers.Today, Chembur is one of the sought after investment destination and offer good returns because of many reasons. There are two most important reasons for the upliftment of the real estate market in this place, one is the central location and the other is ease of connectivity which allows one to travel to any part of Mumbai in short time period.The place has seamless connectivity to both the South Mumbai and Western Suburb. Chembur is well-connected to Monorail Station, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Eastern Freeway, Mysore Colony, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Dadar, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Wadala and the famous R.K. Studio. The Sion-Panvel highway that connects Chembur to proposed Airport and Navi Mumbai has made it one of the best locations to invest in. Many IT companies are also having their offices in Chembur, which has increased the demand for the development of commercial and residential projects in this area. The social infrastructure is well-developed, with restaurants, malls, golf course, schools, hospitals, etc. making Chembur as a micro-market in Mumbai.There are many ready-to-moves in and under-construction residential and commercial projects in Chembur from reputed builders. The number of high-rise buildings has increased to triple in the last decades. Some of the famous residential projects at Chembur include Kukreja Residency, Kukreja Chembur Heights, Kukreja Estate, Kukreja Golfscappe, etc. The projects are well-developed with world-class facilities together with good location to make the inhabitants enjoy a comfortable and standard living.Kukreja Group is a reputed builder in the real estate market in Mumbai and is actively involved in construction and development of residential and commercial spaces in Chembur. Established in 1947, the Group has developed over 7.75 MSF of real estate spaces. The Company has constructed and successfully delivered more than a thousand projects. Kukreja is well-known for quality construction and on-time delivery of the projects.