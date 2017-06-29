News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dental Implants Market Is Expected To Reach USD 4,497.1 Million By 2022
The global dental implants market is segmented by material (Titanium, Zirconium), by type (Premium, Value, and Discount), by structure (Tapered Implants and Parallel Walled Implants), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). Premium implants have accounted for the largest share of the global dental implants market in North America and Europe. However, the value and discounted implants are expected to witness greater acceptance in the next five years, mainly due to their increasing acceptance by dental professionals in the emerging economies.
Browse in-depth Report on http://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Europe holds the major share in the global dental implants market, followed by North America, and Asia-Pacific region. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period primarily due to the rising disposable income, increasing number of dental clinics, growing demand for various dental procedures, growing dental tourism, and less stringent regulations. In addition, the growing healthcare expenditure and rising demand for better healthcare services from a large pool of patient population further fuel the growth in this region.
The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global dental implants market were new product launches & product enhancements, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions. New product launches & product enhancements were the most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global dental implants market. The leading players such as Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., and 3M Company dominated the global dental implants market with more than 65% share in 2016. The other prominent players in the global market are AVINENT Implant System, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., and Bicon, LLC.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of product, material, structure, and regions/countries?
What is the historical market for dental implants market?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restraints, and trends in the global dental implants market?
Who are the major players in the global dental implants market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global dental implants market?
What are the recent developments in the global dental implants market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global dental implants market?
What are the geographic trends and high growth regions/ countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global dental implants market and how do they compete with the global players?
About Meticulous Research
Meticulous Research is founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth. Meticulous Research produces global reports and custom studies for North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa regions. These reports are used by our clients for marketing and strategic planning in various sectors.
Media Contact
Meticulous Research
+1-6467818004
sales@meticulousresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse