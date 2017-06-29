News By Tag
Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Worth USD 2,011.3 Million By 2022
The Veterinary immunodiagnostics market is segmented by product type (analyzers and consumables)
Based on the animal type, the market is further sub-segmented into cattle, pigs, and poultry. The companion segment is also further classified into feline, canine, and equine. The companion animals segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rising number of pet ownerships, and growing expenditure on the health of pets.
Geographically, North America holds the major share in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to show lucrative growth potential for the Veterinary immunodiagnostics market during the analysis period. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily attributed to the rising awareness and investment in improving animal healthcare, growing pet healthcare expenditure with rising income level, and rising demand for the animal-derived food products.
The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product & application offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market were new product launches, agreements & partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions. New product launches were the most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market.
The key players in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market are Abaxis inc., bioMérieux SA, IDEXX Laboratories inc., Heska Corporation, Virbac SA, Zoetis inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Woodley Equipment Company Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and QIAGEN N.V.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of product, animal type, application, technology, end user, and regions/countries?
What is the historical market for Veterinary immunodiagnostics market across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restraints, and trends in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market?
Who are the major players in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market?
What are the recent developments in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market?
What are the geographic trends and high growth regions/ countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market and how do they compete with the global players?
