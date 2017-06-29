 
News By Tag
* Veterinary Immunodiagnostics
* Veterinary Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Worth USD 2,011.3 Million By 2022

 
 
Veterinary-immunodiagnostics-Market
Veterinary-immunodiagnostics-Market
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Veterinary Immunodiagnostics
* Veterinary Market

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market will grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period to reach USD 2,011.3 million by 2022, according to this latest publication from Meticulous Research. It is driven by rising demand for animal-derived food products, growing animal health care expenditure, and increasing zoonotic and foodborne diseases. In addition, growth in companion and livestock animals, increasing number of veterinary practitioners, and increasing pet ownership are further expected to boost the growth of the global market of Veterinary immunodiagnostics.

The Veterinary immunodiagnostics market is segmented by product type (analyzers and consumables), animal type (livestock, companion), application (infectious disease, autoimmune disorder, endocrinology and oncology disease, and bone & mineral disease), technology (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, radioimmunoassay, and rapid test), by end user (reference laboratories, academic and research institutes, veterinary hospitals & clinics, and point of care/ in-house testing), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Browse in-depth report on http://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/veterinary-immu...

Based on the animal type, the market is further sub-segmented into cattle, pigs, and poultry. The companion segment is also further classified into feline, canine, and equine. The companion animals segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rising number of pet ownerships, and growing expenditure on the health of pets.

Geographically, North America holds the major share in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to show lucrative growth potential for the Veterinary immunodiagnostics market during the analysis period. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily attributed to the rising awareness and investment in improving animal healthcare, growing pet healthcare expenditure with rising income level, and rising demand for the animal-derived food products.

The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product & application offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market were new product launches, agreements & partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions. New product launches were the most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market.

The key players in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market are Abaxis inc., bioMérieux SA, IDEXX Laboratories inc., Heska Corporation, Virbac SA, Zoetis inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Woodley Equipment Company Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and QIAGEN N.V.

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of product, animal type, application, technology, end user, and regions/countries?

What is the historical market for Veterinary immunodiagnostics market across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and trends in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market?

Who are the major players in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market?

What are the recent developments in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market?

What are the geographic trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global Veterinary immunodiagnostics market and how do they compete with the global players?

Media Contact
Meticulous Research
+1-6467818004
sales@meticulousresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@meticulousresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Veterinary Immunodiagnostics, Veterinary Market
Industry:Medical
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Meticulous Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share