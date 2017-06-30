 
Clicktable officially Launched Restaurant Booking Website and App

Clicktable has officially launched its restaurant booking Website and Mobile App for Android and iOS platforms.
 
 
Clicktable Website
Clicktable Website
 
NOIDA, India - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Following a successful beta phase, Clicktable is now facilitating diners create and manage hassle-free table reservations at choicest restaurants in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The platform is released to users with more than 2000 partners which include five star restaurants of premium properties including Claridges, Le Meridien, JW Marriot and popular chains and standalone restaurants like Olives, Lord of the Drinks, Tamasha, Jungle Jumboree and many more. During the first quarter beta testing, the application has seated more than 60,000 diners across the three cities. It has also seen good traction among users and collected a lot of genuine reviews.

For the deal lovers, Clicktable has something for everybody from bill discounts to party packages. With more than 5000 active offers & event what makes Clicktable different is the real-time addition of new deals for diners.

"Experience matters the most! If you've had a good dining experience, you'd keep coming to a restaurant as a loyal patron. Our endeavour is to take consumers' dining experience to the next level by addressing the grassroot issues and curating the most important information in a user-friendly interface," said Mr. Varun Gupta, Founder, Clicktable Technologies, LLP. "Clicktable.com is expected to host more than 3000 partner restaurants within the year." added Varun.

The company has also released an elaborate CRM solution for restaurant called the Empower app. This application also helps restaurants manage their customer facing pages in real time. You may visit Empower app at https://www.clicktable.com/empower/Home

About Clicktable

Clicktable (https://www.clicktable.com/) is an intuitive, cloud based application that helps user explore cuisines and places to dine in their city. It connects user with restaurants to create and manage seamless, hassle-free reservations and updates on every slice of information from reserving a table to dining.

Clicktable is the brainchild of Mr. Varun Gupta, the CEO and founder of Clicktable Technologies, LLP. He has been instrumental in spearheading the strategy to ensure the primary offering of the app - enabling diners search and reserve tables at a breeze.

Mr. Varun Handa, the COO and co-founder of Clicktable Technologies, LLP brings in a rich experience in providing strategic market entry insights to premier brands. He undertook an extensive pan India research for the company and subsequently joined the venture.

