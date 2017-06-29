 
News By Tag
* Blue flag, Apollonia Beach
* Blue Flag
* Cyan Group Of Hotels
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Heraklion
  Crete
  Greece
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

26 years "Blue Flag" Award for Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa

The "Blue Flag" is a symbol of quality in over 46 countries and is awarded to organized beaches and marinas managed by coastal municipalities, hotels and other organizations on the basis of strict criteria.
 
 
apollonia
apollonia
HERAKLION, Greece - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa Amoudara, certified once again with "Blue Flag" Award. Continiously since 1991.

The "Blue Flag" is a symbol of quality in over 46 countries and is awarded to organized beaches and marinas managed by coastal municipalities, hotels and other organizations on the basis of strict criteria.

It is a voluntary program that is a model environmental action to shore with a large number of swimmers. The aim of the program is keep clean the seas and coasts , the safe and appropriate services for swimmers and visitors and create environmental awareness.

Cyan group of hotels, is once again in the forefront of sustainability with all three hotels in its portfolio being awarded with the "Blue Flag".

Cyan group of hotels

The Cyan group of hotels was founded in 1977 and owns three hotels. The Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa - 5 * with 334 rooms, the Santa Marina Beach -   4 * with 208 rooms and the Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - 5 * with 161 rooms. The workforce consists over 300 employees. The hotels situated at Amoudara in Heraklion and Sitia, in the island of Crete, Greece.

Contact info:

Cyan group of hotels

P.O. Box 32, Gazi 71414

Heraklion, Crete

Greece

Tel.: +30 2814 266 000

Fax: +30 2810 821433

E-mail: marketing@cyanhotels.com

Web: http://www.cyanhotels.com/

Contact
Stavros Papadogiannis
***@cyanhotels.com
End
Source:Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa
Email:***@cyanhotels.com Email Verified
Tags:Blue flag, Apollonia Beach, Blue Flag, Cyan Group Of Hotels
Industry:Environment
Location:Heraklion - Crete - Greece
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cyan Group of Hotels News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share