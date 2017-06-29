News By Tag
26 years "Blue Flag" Award for Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa
The "Blue Flag" is a symbol of quality in over 46 countries and is awarded to organized beaches and marinas managed by coastal municipalities, hotels and other organizations on the basis of strict criteria.
It is a voluntary program that is a model environmental action to shore with a large number of swimmers. The aim of the program is keep clean the seas and coasts , the safe and appropriate services for swimmers and visitors and create environmental awareness.
Cyan group of hotels, is once again in the forefront of sustainability with all three hotels in its portfolio being awarded with the "Blue Flag".
Cyan group of hotels
The Cyan group of hotels was founded in 1977 and owns three hotels. The Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa - 5 * with 334 rooms, the Santa Marina Beach - 4 * with 208 rooms and the Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - 5 * with 161 rooms. The workforce consists over 300 employees. The hotels situated at Amoudara in Heraklion and Sitia, in the island of Crete, Greece.
Contact info:
Cyan group of hotels
P.O. Box 32, Gazi 71414
Heraklion, Crete
Greece
Tel.: +30 2814 266 000
Fax: +30 2810 821433
E-mail: marketing@cyanhotels.com
Web: http://www.cyanhotels.com/
Contact
Stavros Papadogiannis
***@cyanhotels.com
End
