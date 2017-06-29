 
Q&A Out with Serbian Generics Drug Company Ahead of 23rd Annual Pricing & Market Access Summit

Pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement, a focus on emerging markets in the Balkan regions
 
 
Interview-With-Hemofarm
Interview-With-Hemofarm
 
LONDON, England - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group are delighted to have Serbian generics drug company, Hemofarm, present at the 23rd annual conference on Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access when it returns to Central London this October.

Highlights from the talk presented by Sasa Perovic, Head of the Pharmacoeconomics and Pricing, will include insight into Southeast Europe with a special focus on the impact of deteriorating local currencies.

Sasa Perovic is an expert in building pharmacoeconomic models in emerging markets within the Western Balkan region. In his current work, he is involved in preparing for product launches through reimbursement processes and market access strategy. In the run up to his address, SMi Group caught up with him to discuss the upcoming conference and current industry challenges.

From the answers provided, it is apparent that Real World Data continues to play a large role in pharmaceutical pricing and market access.

"Nowadays, Real World Data means the accumulation of as much detail as possible about a subject group, a population and the use of this information, to measure how a certain drug may be effective. At the end of earlier phase trials, the safety of the medicine can pass for market approval but this doesn't mean it's necessarily effective. With new technologies, we can now capture real world data to measure the effectiveness of a drug in a real subject in the right environment, continuously at the right time."

The full interview is available to read in the event download center at http://www.smi-online.co.uk/goto/2017europricing.asp#tab_...

The 23rd annual Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access conference will take place on 11th & 12th Oct 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK.

Other notable speakers will include AstraZeneca, Shire, Sobi, Teva, Grifols, Allergan and Mylan. A full speaker line-up and detailed conference agenda is available at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/Pharmacue...

--end –

Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
