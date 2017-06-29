News By Tag
Q&A Out with Serbian Generics Drug Company Ahead of 23rd Annual Pricing & Market Access Summit
Pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement, a focus on emerging markets in the Balkan regions
Highlights from the talk presented by Sasa Perovic, Head of the Pharmacoeconomics and Pricing, will include insight into Southeast Europe with a special focus on the impact of deteriorating local currencies.
Sasa Perovic is an expert in building pharmacoeconomic models in emerging markets within the Western Balkan region. In his current work, he is involved in preparing for product launches through reimbursement processes and market access strategy. In the run up to his address, SMi Group caught up with him to discuss the upcoming conference and current industry challenges.
From the answers provided, it is apparent that Real World Data continues to play a large role in pharmaceutical pricing and market access.
"Nowadays, Real World Data means the accumulation of as much detail as possible about a subject group, a population and the use of this information, to measure how a certain drug may be effective. At the end of earlier phase trials, the safety of the medicine can pass for market approval but this doesn't mean it's necessarily effective. With new technologies, we can now capture real world data to measure the effectiveness of a drug in a real subject in the right environment, continuously at the right time."
The 23rd annual Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access conference will take place on 11th & 12th Oct 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK.
