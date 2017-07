Celebrity Charity Fundraiser at Sutton United FC

his year the Celeb FC #MemoryCup Celebrity Charity Football & VIP evening event will raise funds for One Step at a Time, a small Sutton based Charity, which supports local families who have children with special needs.

--Sutton is not always associated as a celebrity hotspot, but that is all set to change this Sunday, 9July as celebrities gather together to take part in the 3annual #MemoryCup Charity match and VIP evening at Sutton United FC's ground.Celebs playing on the day include UK Garage Music legends MC Kie and DJ Pied Piper, Hollyoak's Paul Danan, Big Brother 2016 Winner Jason Burrill and Celebrity Big Brother & Gogglebox favourite George GilbeyRob Lamarr of C5 Super Casino, Paul Sullivan & Felipe Baquero from the Apprentice, DJ Nicky Daws of Flex FM, UK Garage Star Scott Garcia, Marlon Wallen of BBUK 2014 and Linda Lambert and Nat & John from Storage Hunters UK will also join them in an afternoon and evening of football, family fun and great music.The #MemoryCup will raise funds this year for One Step at a Time, a Sutton based Charity, which supports local families who have children with special needs; the event is also held in loving memory of MC Sparks, one of the founding teammates of Celeb FC and other friends we have made & lost in the 4 years Celeb FC have been going.Adults - £5, including lucky number programme with a host of great prizesChildren - £1Family - £10 (2 adults and up to 4 children)Available on the gate from 5pm.Sutton United FCBorough Sports GroundGander Green LaneSuttonSM1 2EYGates open at 5.00pm, with kick off at 6.00pm.VIP evening is from 8.00pm to MidnightFollow #MemoryCup on all social media for updatesThe charity football match is just the start of the fundraising as a VIP evening event begins at 8.00pm and features the fabulous Lucy Texeira, who you may remember from XFactor, when she appeared as one half of the duo "Two Shoes". She is now transformed as - Beyoncé the Irreplaceable Tribute and performing with her backing dancers for us. Along with a fantastic Raffle, later in the evening we also have an hour of Old School Garage music from the very talented Ricky Flower – who you will recognise as one half of the internet sensation "Two Blokes in a Van".Evening Tickets are just £10 each.Email info@celebfc.co.uk for tickets or search Eventbrite for #MemoryCupKarin, Founder of Celeb FC said, "We are utterly delighted to give a shout out for this event. Everything that we do is important, but this event is the one that's truly at Celeb FCs heart & benefits Surrey Charities every year. Without the funding they so desperately need, they can't help the people that need them most. We owe a great deal of thanks to so many people – the celebs that support us, the venue, the local press, local communities – but it really comes down to ticket sales. So please come along.If you would like to know more about Celeb FC, please email info@CelebFC.co.uk or visit www.celebfc.co.ukCeleb FC was founded in 2013, run by and played for by volunteers (no PR / Appearance fees here) & you can find out more about the team, the charities they have supported & events they have coming up at www.CelebFC.co.uk Social media: -Twitter @Celeb_FCFacebook /CelebrityFCInstagram CelebFCGoogle+ CelebFCLinkedIn CelebFCYouTube CelebFCKarin@CelebFC.co.uk