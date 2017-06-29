How do I turn off iCloud on my Mac

News By Tag
Number of issues are there which has been solved by customer service team of iCloud .Here, user may see the solution for one:
How may I turn off iCloud on my Mac?
First,user need to go for "Apple menu" at the top left of the screen
There is now need to select "System Preferences"
It is now need to select the "iCloud" panel
Tap the button of "Sign Out" and disable the iCloud account from Mac operating system
Multiple problems are there which has been fixed by customer support team.There may be some iCloud users who will not be satisfied from the solution of the above issue.To get help with that,there is need to contact with customer support team.They will first listen to users issue and then suggest with some useful solution.Individual could be assured that there will not be any further issue while taking support from the experts.There is even some fee charged to the users.It will be very less to pay by anybody.
