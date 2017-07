Marketforce to host The Future of Energy Supply on 21st September in London

Energy supply is changing – regulatory developments, customer demands, new entrants and technology are combining to challenge business-as-usual.

-- The Future of Energy Supply is the must-attend event for anyone grappling with these issues. Bringing together senior executives from supply's biggest players, nimblest new entrants and innovative disruptors, the conference addresses the big issues shaping the long-term outlook for suppliers.Why attend in 2017?· Hear about future regulatory priorities directly from Dermot Nolan, Chief Executive Officer at Ofgem, in the opening keynote· Examine alternate business models with Powershop, Bristol Energy, Drax Retail and Bulb Energy· Explore the latest innovations from inside and outside of the world of energy· Explore the strategies suppliers are adopting with Michael Lewis, the new CEO of E.ON UK· Learn about new products and propositions as Will Morris sets out SSE's approachNetwork with 150+ of your peers during refreshments and interactive sessions"Marketforce's utilities conferences are first class, addressing issues of great importance to a high standard." - Chief Executive Officer, Wessex Water.Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/ events/energy/ energy-supply... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.