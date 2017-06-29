News By Tag
Marketforce to host The Future of Energy Supply on 21st September in London
Energy supply is changing – regulatory developments, customer demands, new entrants and technology are combining to challenge business-as-usual.
Why attend in 2017?
· Hear about future regulatory priorities directly from Dermot Nolan, Chief Executive Officer at Ofgem, in the opening keynote
· Examine alternate business models with Powershop, Bristol Energy, Drax Retail and Bulb Energy
· Explore the latest innovations from inside and outside of the world of energy
· Explore the strategies suppliers are adopting with Michael Lewis, the new CEO of E.ON UK
· Learn about new products and propositions as Will Morris sets out SSE's approach
Network with 150+ of your peers during refreshments and interactive sessions
"Marketforce's utilities conferences are first class, addressing issues of great importance to a high standard." - Chief Executive Officer, Wessex Water.
