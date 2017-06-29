News By Tag
Marketforce to host The Future of E-Commerce Delivery on 4th October in London
The Future of E-Commerce Delivery is returning to London in October this year. Attend this future facing e-commerce conference to explore the most innovative approaches to customer experience and delivery operations.
Exploring diverse topics including customer expectations, operational efficiency, urban logistics, cross-border e-commerce, and innovation in both the last mile and fulfilment, the event is not to be missed.
Plus, with over 170 senior executives from across the continent regularly attending, be sure to grasp this opportunity to gain knowledge and build relationships.
· Engage with both retailers and logistics operators in a unique, collaborative setting.
· Discover how the industry is rapidly changing to meet the demands of the 'anything, anytime, anywhere' customer.
· Learn about innovative new approaches that decrease the risk of failed deliver from across Europe.
· Find out more about emerging trends in fulfilment, last mile delivery and cross-border e-commerce.
· Hear from game-changing start-ups that are attempting to reshape an already rapidly evolving sector.
"A really meaningful event attended by Industry heavy hitters. It was an intensely valuable experience covering topics that are vitally important in today's and tomorrow's markets."
- General Manager, Central Planning, Operations, John Lewis Partnership
"It was a very insightful conference helping us to rethink our positioning and designing of delivery solutions for the e-commerce market needs."
- Director of E-Commerce, CTT Portugal Post
Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/
