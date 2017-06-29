 
News By Tag
* Conveyor Belt Deicer
* Dust Suppression Solutions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Red Deer
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029


Novamen Inc. Offers Environmentally Safe Potassium Acetate Deicer

Novamen Inc., a Canadian chemical distribution company offers high quality potassium acetate deicer that can be used on airport runways, conveyor belts, truck boxes, railcars and areas of environmental sensitivity.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Conveyor Belt Deicer
* Dust Suppression Solutions

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Red Deer - Alberta - Canada

RED DEER, Alberta - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Novamen Inc., a Canadian chemical distribution company offers high quality potassium acetate deicer that can be used on airport runways, conveyor belts, truck boxes, railcars and areas of environmental sensitivity.

Novamen Inc. has a large selection of safe, high quality chemicals for a variety of industrial applications. One of those chemicals is potassium acetate, an environmentally friendly deicer, which breaks the bond between ice and snow on the surface. It also works as an anti-icer, preventing precipitation from freezing to surfaces The potassium acetate deicer offered by Novamen can be blended to any concentration to meet your requirements. A typical mixture of 50%, blended with deionized water has a freezing point as low as -60°C. It is a colorless and odorless chemical and is easy to handle. Potassium acetate is a great alternative to many conventional ice melting substances such as calcium chloride or magnesium chloride due to the following features:

Environmentally Friendly: Potassium acetate deicer offered by Novamen Inc. is an environmentally friendly substance. It has low toxicity to plant, animal and marine life. It has a low BOD (biochemical oxygen demand), it biodegrades at low temperatures, and does not contain urea.

Wide Range of Application: Potassium acetate deicer available from Novamen Inc.is used in many industries including bridge deck and airport runway deicing and the oil & gas industry. The main use of potassium acetate deicer is not to melt the surface ice, but to penetrate through the layers of snow and ice and break the bond between the frozen precipitation and the surface. In the oil & gas industry, it can be used in hydro testing, well test work-overs and well kill fluids.

Great Performance: Potassium acetate deicer by Novamen Inc. is preferred over chloride salts which are often used as deicer agents, due to its environmental benefits. It also works quickly, making the surface available sooner than other deicers and works longer, requiring fewer applications.

In addition to potassium acetate, Novamen Inc. offers many other quality products to meet the chemical requirements of different industries. This Alberta based company currently provides products and services for many oil & gas, mining and other industries throughout Canada. For more information about the products provided by Novamen Inc., log on to their website www.novamen.ca. For any other query, call them at 403-348-5956.

About The Company:

Novamen Inc (http://novamen.ca/). is a well-respected Canadian chemical manufacturing and distribution company which was started in 2010 and is based in Canada. With over 30 years' knowledge in the chemical manufacturing market, the founders of Novamen Inc. strive to provide quality products and exceptional service to their clients as they work with them as a valued partner.

Contact
Darren Lamothe
***@novamen.ca
End
Source:Novamen Inc.
Email:***@novamen.ca
Tags:Conveyor Belt Deicer, Dust Suppression Solutions
Industry:Business
Location:Red Deer - Alberta - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share