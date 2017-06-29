News By Tag
Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
Global Marine propulsion engine market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period
Market size and forecast
Marine propulsion engine market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the marine propulsion engine market is anticipated to reach USD 12 Billion over the forecast period. By power source, diesel propulsion system is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to various ongoing government investments in shipbuilding industry and inland waterways. Increase in demand for resources such as crude oil, coal, steel, and iron from developing countries likely to uplift the market growth in the next few years.
Geographically, Asia-Pacific is accounted to dominate the global marine propulsion engine market, mainly due to significant demand in Korea, Japan and China. Growing trade activities between Asia and Europe has led to the growth of shipbuilding industry and created massive market for marine propulsion engine in both the regions.
Europe is the second largest market for marine propulsion engine followed by North America. Stringent norms taken by government following environmental concerns is expected to restrain the market growth in the next few years.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the marine propulsion engine market in the following segments:
By Power Source
· Diesel
· Gas Turbine
· Natural Gas
· Steam Turbine
· Renewable Energy
· Hybrid
· Fuel Cell
By Application
· Cargo Ships
· Tanker
· Bulk Carrier
· Offshore vessel
· Passenger Ship
· Tugs ships
· Service ships
By Region
Global marine propulsion engine market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
· North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increase in international trade activities through water transportation as it is cost-effective, rise in the number of marine travelers, vast development of the global seaborne transport industry, arrival of technologically advanced and highly reliable engines, economic stability, and rising disposable incomes are the major factors that have driven the global marine propulsion engines market in the last few years.
Moreover, increasing need for efficient as well as operationally dependable ships will spur the demand for marine propulsion engine in the next few years. Growing importance on increasing diesel engine capacity to drive new generation tankers with large cargo holding ability will expand the global marine propulsion engine market growth. Rising focus on renewable energy sources owing to the depletion of conventional reserves and ever-increasing demand for crude oil will further support the growth of the market.
However, the market is expected to be hindered by the regulations of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), which applies mainly to the protection of the marine environment and prevention of adulteration by oil, chemical spills, sewage, marine species, and air pollution, by engine exhaust gases.
Key Players
The key players of marine propulsion engine market are as follows:
· Caterpillar
· Cummins
· MAN Diesel & Turbo
· Rolls-Royce
· Wärtsilä
· Hyundai Heavy Industries
· Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
· Fairbanks Morse Engine
· Masson Marine
· Nigata power system
