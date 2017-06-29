 
K11 serves up tasty new food inspired fashion illustration exhibition with artist Kitty N. Wong

 
 
Kitty N. Wong with one of her artworks from the new exhibition
Kitty N. Wong with one of her artworks from the new exhibition
 
TSIM SHA TSUI, Hong Kong - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- K11 Art Mall collaborates with local artist and fashion illustrator Kitty N. Wong by commissioning 11 fashion illustrations in the theme "Taste of Summer Fashion" to be displayed during the FASHION NEXT exhibition in the mall during the months of July and August. Local snacks and Western desserts for summer are transformed into quirky trendy characters, "Miss Ice Cream", "Miss Iced Lemon Tea", "Miss Egg Waffle", "Miss Tofu Flower" and "Miss French Toast" are high- lights among her tasty works.

More about Kitty N. Wong: She is the recipient of Perspective's '40 Under 40' awards (2015) for her work as a young creative. Her illustrations have been commissioned by international fashion brands such as Dior, Lane Crawford, Maybelline New York, Dazed Digital and Pacific Place. She was featured by luxury diamond jewelry brand Hearts On Fire as one of their rising stars and was featured as a KOL in their advertorial campaign in print and in an online video.

K11與藝術家及時尚插畫家Kitty N. Wong黃雅婷攜手合作,為FASHION NEXT 藝術展覽設計 11個以「夏日時尚味道」為主題的時裝造型插,把多個夏天必吃的港式小食及西式甜點化成 一個個玩味時尚造型! 當中得意之作「雪糕小姐」,靈感取自韓國人「百味堂」牛奶雪糕, 漩渦型雪糕頭飾及甜筒狀紗裙造型,配上色彩粉的糖粒背景,仙氣十足! 其他令人唾涎的作 品有「凍檸茶小姐」、「雞蛋仔小姐」 、「豆腐花小姐」及「西多小姐」等等。

修讀時裝設計畢業的Kitty N. Wong黃雅婷現今是本地著名藝術插畫師,她筆下少女們時尚 中帶著奇特的氣質。Kitty N. Wong黃雅婷曾被透視雜誌選為「40 Under 40」囑目新星,常獲 邀與國際時裝、美妝及珠寶品牌合作,而其作亦可見於國際時尚雜誌。她最近更成為澳洲 爾本Town Hall Gallery 的駐場藝術家。

Date日期: 6 July - 18 August
Time時間: 10am - 10pm
Venue 地點: K11 Art Mall - Showcases 藝窗 (G/F, 1/F, 2/F)
18 Hanoi Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui,Kowloon, Hong Kong 香港九龍尖沙咀河內道18號

More Hi-res images available at https://goo.gl/mjvWnt and for more information please contact: hello@kittynwong.com or visit http://artjourney.k11.com/zh/fullarts/tasteofsummer

Mei Eng
***@kittynwong.com
