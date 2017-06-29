News By Tag
K11 serves up tasty new food inspired fashion illustration exhibition with artist Kitty N. Wong
More about Kitty N. Wong: She is the recipient of Perspective's '40 Under 40' awards (2015) for her work as a young creative. Her illustrations have been commissioned by international fashion brands such as Dior, Lane Crawford, Maybelline New York, Dazed Digital and Pacific Place. She was featured by luxury diamond jewelry brand Hearts On Fire as one of their rising stars and was featured as a KOL in their advertorial campaign in print and in an online video.
Date日期: 6 July - 18 August
Time時間: 10am - 10pm
Venue 地點: K11 Art Mall - Showcases 藝窗 (G/F, 1/F, 2/F)
18 Hanoi Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui,Kowloon, Hong Kong 香港九龍尖沙咀河內道18號
