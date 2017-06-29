News By Tag
Suitable cribs to safeguard your baby's sleep
No matter what design or style you select for a baby crib, it's more than important to consider the safety. Therefore, check for the material, type of wood used and various other factors prior to buying.
1.Standard baby crib: This is the most common crib you will see everywhere. Somehow boring, this plain rectangular piece of furniture for the sleeping mansion of your baby is an ideal one if you do not want any frills. Besides, these kinds of baby cribs are purely apt until the child reaches the age of 1 or 2. The said variety can be easily found in stores as it's pretty popular among the audience.
2.Round cribs: Round baby cribs have several benefits over the square or rectangle cots. From centre to against the walls, they can fit anywhere in the room. There is always a risk in the sharp corners of traditional designs. Since the said type doesn't have any corners, they are safe and less prone to falling and getting stuck.
3.Canopy crib furniture: The only thing which differentiates these cribs from the rest ones is the canopy. These baby cots vary as per the design, style, materials and price. Apart from providing a comfortable and cosy environment, they give a cute and cheerful effect. One thing that the parents have to keep in mind about these cribs is to detach the canopy when the child gets 4 months old. It is because the baby might try to climb out of the cot and may fall.
4.Convertible cribs: Whether say a convertible crib or a lifetime crib, this sleeping bed for kids is the best from the rest. This crib has the ability to adjust the height of the mattress as per the requirement. The lifetime tag is for its dexterity to convert into a toddler bed and then a day bed as time passes and the infant grows old. Needless to say, this type of cot is quite expensive than the usual types.
Conclusion: If you are going to be blessed with a new member in your life soon, then start scrounging the web for the latest designs of baby cribs online. It is important to buy both, the crib and the mattress with keen analysis to safeguard the security of the child. Most preferred cribs, these days, are the round cribs as they reduce the risk of baby falling from it and getting hurt.
