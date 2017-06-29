 
New and completely redesigned EUMEPS website

 
 
MAASEIK, Belgium - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- EUMEPS, the European Association of Manufacturers of EPS, unveiled a completely redesigned website. The website provides users a clean design that incorporates improved functionality and enhanced content.

Website visitors will find the website showcases a fresh look and easy-to-navigate design. In addition, EUMEPS has incorporated broader information for the variety of industry audiences, including manufacturers, suppliers, industry professionals and consumers for both Construction and Packaging sections.

From the EUMEPS landing page, visitors can choose their area of interest: EUMEPS Power Parts, with a focus on packaging and in general shape moulded parts for food, white goods, electronics and automotive applications, or EUMEPS Construction, which concentrates on all information related to the use of EPS as an insulation material in construction.

"With the new website, we are taking the opportunity to strengthen and modernise how we represent our association and promote the industry to our members, government officials, the media and the communities in which we operate".

The new website will serve as a platform to highlight EUMEPS' key activities, among which are Sustainability and Circular Economy.

Sustainability: raise the awareness that energy efficient production contributes positively to economic development and to the environment. We encourage our industry to be a strong link in the supply chain, to be a reliable partner and a good neighbour. We provide accurate information about the environmental impact of our materials and products

Circular Economy: we continue to innovate alternatives to the traditional linear economy of make, use, dispose. In the circular economy we keep resources in use for as long as possible, we extract the maximum value from them whilst in use, then recover and regenerate products and materials at the end of each service life.

Visit www.EUMEPS.org to begin exploring EUMEPS' new website.

About EUMEPS

EUMEPS is the European association for Manufacturers of Expanded Polystyrene. EUMEPS represents converters of expandable polystyrene in order to lobby and promote their interests in Europe. Membership represents over 90% of the European manufacturing industry, comprised largely of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs)

Members are the National Associations of EPS in each country whose membership comes from converters, suppliers, recyclers, machinery companies. Together we navigate the political and regulatory landscape in Europe and ensure that our voice is heard and the benefits of EPS as a construction and packaging material is understood.

Contact
E. Meuwissen
e.meuwissen@eumeps.org
+31681431728
***@eumeps.org
Source:EUMEPS
Email:***@eumeps.org Email Verified
