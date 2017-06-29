Hindus seek Diwali holiday in all Wales schools

End

-- Hindus are urging all state and independent/private schools in Wales (United Kingdom) to close on Diwali, most popular of their festival, which falls on October 19 this year.Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said that it would be a step in the positive direction, as it was important to meet the religious and spiritual needs of Hindu pupils.Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, indicated that Wales schools should make efforts to accommodate the religious requirements of Hindu students and show respect to their faith by not conducting regular business and scheduling classes on Diwali. We did not want our students to be put at an unnecessary disadvantage for missing tests/examinations/papers, assignments, class work, etc., by taking a day-off to observe Diwali.If schools had declared other religious holidays, why not Diwali, Rajan Zed asked. Holidays of all major religions should be honored and no one should be penalized for practicing their religion, Zed added.Zed suggested that all Wales schools, state as well as independent/private, to seriously look into declaring Diwali as an official holiday, thus recognizing the intersection of spirituality and education. Zed noted that awareness about other religions thus created by such holidays like Diwali would make Wales students well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens of tomorrow.Rajan Zed urged Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones and Cabinet Secretary for Education Kirsty Williams to work towards adding Diwali as an official holiday in all the state schools of Wales, and persuading the independent/private schools to follow.Zed further says that Hinduism is rich in festivals and religious festivals are very dear and sacred to Hindus. Diwali, the festival of lights, aims at dispelling the darkness and lighting up the lives and symbolizes the victory of good over evil.Hinduism is oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and moksh (liberation)is its ultimate goal.