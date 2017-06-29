They are as tough as old boot racks!

 
NORWICH, England - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to boot racks, look no further than our range of strong and sturdy stainless steel boot racks. No matter your industry these boot racks are perfect for any changing rooms. All our boot racks are manufactured from fully welded 304 grade Stainless Steel, giving the racks a huge amount of strength so that they are robust and long lasting. All models come in a large range of sizes, with space to store from 8 up to 32 pairs of boots!

There's variety of models you can choose from depending on your preference or needs. Firstly there's our best seller, the free standing boot rack with adjustable feet with a non-marking rubber base. If you need to save space, there's a wall mounted option which is compact and opens up floor space for other uses. This is ideal for small changing rooms. If you frequently move your boot rack about, there's a mobile option which comes on BZP casters as standard or stainless steel casters as an extra.

Both of these casters allow effortless mobility and flexibility for their usage, but the Stainless Steel casters are better if extra durability is needed. All styles of the rack come with a safety end tongue as standard.

With our boot racks being manufactured here in the factory, you won't find another boot rack like it. Our products are designed with hygiene in mind meaning all dirt traps are designed out from the start. This makes cleaning them up a breeze and helps maintain standards for audits.

Don't give us the boot! You can view the range on our website https://www.teknomek.co.uk/changing-rooms/boot-shoe-racks
Source:
Email:***@teknomek.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Clean, Hygiene
Industry:Food
Location:Norwich - Norfolk - England
Subject:Products
