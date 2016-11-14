News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The British Army, ATDU, and DSTL to Discuss Survivability for Combat Vehicles
SMi Reports: DSTL to discuss survivability requirements for mounted close combat at SMi's 3rd annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference, 14th - 16th November in London, UK.
Simultaneously, the threat posed by high intensity conflict and near peer adversaries has never been more credible. With both the protection and fire power of NATO's combat vehicles now being challenged and even exceeded in certain areas, proactive measures must be taken to ensure the highest level of protection possible for combat vehicles and their crews.
Keeping in mind the everchanging world of international defence, SMi's 3rd annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference will be held 14th - 16th, November in London, UK. The 3-day conference will have full support from the UK MoD's most prolific Armoured Vehicle Survivability experts. The event will bring together senior representatives from The British Army, ATDU and DSTL to discuss their approach to developing an Active Protection Capability and to give feedback from recent and ongoing survivability projects.
DSTL, Principle Vetronics Engineer, Mr Richard Hooper will provide an overview of the requirements and present the APS research and development carried out in the UK to date. He will discuss the UK Active Modular Integrated Protection System (MIPS) and address the application of Modular Open System Architecture (MOSA) principles to APS. In addition, he will examine the needs for developing architecture standards to support development and integration of new technologies.
British Army, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, Lieutenant Colonel Paddy Bond will give an overview of the structure, role and responsibilities of ATD. He will provide views on AFV Survivability from a user point, to include: signature management; active protection and passive protection. Finally, he will give his thoughts on how work in these areas may inform future capability development.
DSTL, SO1 Fighting Vehicle Systems, Platform Systems Division, Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Simpson will examine the perceptions of the current operational environment and the threats to land forces: persistent and available ISTAR; long range precision fires; proliferation of anti-armour weapons and near peer capability. He will also discuss the nest phases of Science and Technology research on behalf of the British Army and the vehicle programmes.
DSTL, Head of Armoured Protection, Professor Bryn James will review the passive protection requirements and modularity to support protection. In addition, he will examine the process of managing vehicle configuration.
As the only meeting of its kind solely dedicated to this capability area, this focused conference aims to deliver a strong emphasis on emerging technologies and how these might be leveraged. As well as hearing the perspectives of senior programme managers from procurement and future land requirements, the meeting aims to ensure thorough participation from the leading solution providers currently at the forefront of innovation in the survivability space.
Importantly, a key differentiator this year will be a dedicated pre-conference focus day on Active Protection System covering soft/hard kill active protection in detail. The three-day programme will cover the core areas of survivability in detail, exploring the latest platforms, vehicle architectures, passive/active protection, mobility, counter-IED, EW, un-manned/autonomous solutions, signature management and much more!
Featured speakers will include: Advanced Blast and Ballistic Systems, ARTEC GmbH, British Army, Bundeswehr Technical Centre for Protective and Special Technologies, Czech Military Research Institute, Danish Defence and Acquisition Organisation, DSTL, German Army, IMI Systems, IMP Castle Associates Limited, Israeli MoD, Krauss Maffei Wegmann, Lockheed Martin UK, NATO, Pearson Engineering, SOUCY DEFENSE, Swedish Defence Research Agency, TNO, United States Army, United States Marine Corps, US Army, UTC Aerospace Systems and Vetronics Research Centre.
For those interested in attending, there is a £100 dearly bird available online until 29th September.
Further information is available online at: https://www.smi-
3rd Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2017
14th - 16th November
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
https://www.smi-
Media: Contact Theresa on tchung@smi-online.co.uk
Booking: Contact Andrew on agibbons@smi-
____________________________________________________________
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Contact
Theresa Chung
+44 (0) 207 827 6068
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse