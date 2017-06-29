 
Gerard Depardieu's Innocent, forthcoming in English

A vital book for our combative & divisive times, Gerard Depardieu's Innocent is being translated into English for the first time.
 
 
NEW YORK - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Contra Mundum Press is seeking support for the translation rights to Gerard Depardieu's critically acclaimed INNOCENT. In the book, Depardieu presents fervent reflections on friendship, cinema, religion, politics and more, espousing a notion of innocence that calls us to move beyond dogma and ideology and to engage with others with respect, receptivity, and mindfulness. We believe it a necessary if not vital book for our combative and divisive times.

See our campaign for the book here:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/gerard-depardieu-is-innocent-cinema-religion/x/436031#/

Depardieu has performed in nearly 200 films since 1967 and needs little to no introduction. He has worked with many of the world's most acclaimed directors, including Jean-Luc Godard, Bernardo Bertolucci, Marguerite Duras, Bertrand Blier, Alain Resnais, Marco Ferreri, Peter Handke, Francois Truffaut, Andrez Wajda & others. He is the recipient of the CÃ©sar Award for Best Actor (1981; 1991), the Venice Film Festival Award for Best Actor (1985), the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor (1990), a Stanislavsky Award (2006) from the Moscow Film Festival for outstanding achievement in the career of acting, etc. Depardieu is also a Chevalier of the Ordre national du MÃ©rite and a Chevalier of the LÃ©gion d'honneur.

