Gerard Depardieu's Innocent, forthcoming in English
A vital book for our combative & divisive times, Gerard Depardieu's Innocent is being translated into English for the first time.
See our campaign for the book here:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Depardieu has performed in nearly 200 films since 1967 and needs little to no introduction. He has worked with many of the world's most acclaimed directors, including Jean-Luc Godard, Bernardo Bertolucci, Marguerite Duras, Bertrand Blier, Alain Resnais, Marco Ferreri, Peter Handke, Francois Truffaut, Andrez Wajda & others. He is the recipient of the CÃ©sar Award for Best Actor (1981; 1991), the Venice Film Festival Award for Best Actor (1985), the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor (1990), a Stanislavsky Award (2006) from the Moscow Film Festival for outstanding achievement in the career of acting, etc. Depardieu is also a Chevalier of the Ordre national du MÃ©rite and a Chevalier of the LÃ©gion d'honneur.
