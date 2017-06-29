 
News By Tag
* Samsung Galaxy A7 Covers
* Samsung Galaxy A7 Cases
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Okhla
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029


Printland Offers Protective and Stylish Samsung Galaxy A7 Mobile Cases with Clear Protection

Long Lasting Protective Cases to Withstand Every Minor Injury
 
 
Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Samsung Galaxy A7 Covers
* Samsung Galaxy A7 Cases

Industry:
* Mobile

Location:
* Okhla - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Products

OKHLA, India - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Printland, the leading digital online printing store, launches new line of designer Samsung Galaxy A7 Mobile Cases made up of white velvet finish plastic material in vibrant colours to defend against all the unforeseen damages.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 Back Covers offers an overall protection from extreme drops, scratches and marks to retain the appearance of the phone for a long time. The cases are scratch resistant to withstand any kind of minor injuries which can diminish the shine of the smartphone. Encasing with Samsung Galaxy A7 Covers will give a ravishing look to the exterior surface of the mobile phone to deliver a splendid view to the surroundings.

To give a divergent look to the phone, Printland offerscustomized options for designing personalized Samsung Galaxy A7 mobile covers to create a different feel and touch to the asset. There are wide array of cool and trendy Samsung Galaxy A7 mobile phone back covers and cases available in attractive colours and designs to let the customers enjoy picking up their favourite mobile cover.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 covers are made up of high quality material to enclose your asset flawlessly. The covers can be easily installed and removed without any uneasiness. The price of the back cases starts from RS 399 in various eye -catching colours and patterns. Thus, buy Samsung Galaxy A7 Covers from online portals to set the eyes of the public directly on the covers.

About Printland

Printland is an online printing superstore offering customized corporate gifts and personalized services at affordable prices. The company was established in 2011 and became one of the leading digital photo printing companies in India. It also provides other personalized T-Shirts and apparels at cheap rates to promote brand building. There are endless collections of personalized and corporate products to gift someone at any occasion. http://www.printland.in/items/samsung+galaxy-a7-2017+mobi... | http://www.printland.in/items/samsung+galaxy-a7+mobile-ph...

Printland.in Pvt. Ltd.

B-53, Okhla Industrial Area

Phase-I, New Delhi

011-42-222-888

Contact
Aditya Tripathi
01165006585
***@printland.in
End
Source:Printland.in Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@printland.in
Posted By:***@printland.in Email Verified
Tags:Samsung Galaxy A7 Covers, Samsung Galaxy A7 Cases
Industry:Mobile
Location:Okhla - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Online Photo Printing Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share