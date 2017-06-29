 
Biopharmaceuticals Take Center Stage at Europe's Leading Pharma Market Research Conference

Experts meet in Düsseldorf 24-25 October to discuss adapting to the culture of change
 
 
DUSSELDORF, Germany - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- How to stay ahead in a shifting biopharmaceutical world will be just one of the topics on the agenda for the 2017 European Pharma Market Research Conference (EPMRC), which is happening 24-25 October at the Hilton Düsseldorf Hotel in Düsseldorf, Germany. Registration for the event is now open and it is strongly recommended to purchase tickets early to ensure your best conference price and experience.

In fact, pharmaceutical professionals in the know are already signing up to take advantage of the "early bird" rate, which will end on 8 September, 2017. Register now at pharmamarketresearchconference.com.

Join us for two days of thoughtful discussions, analysis, and best practices that will keep you looking ahead. Interact with industry leaders and experts in multiple networking settings. With keynotes, sessions, and round tables featuring the latest case studies and innovations, there's something for everyone. You'll learn about new techniques, insights and ways to prepare for what comes next for the industry.

This year's keynotes include "42 is the Answer. Now What Exactly is Your Question? Market Research in the Changing Biopharmaceutical World," led by Michael Pröschel, Head Northern Europe and General Manager at Vifor Pharma. Claus Kremoser, General Manager at Phenex Pharmaceuticals AG will present "Building a Strong Biotech Basis in Europe - Mastering a Strategy Between Dealmaking and Own Developments."

Here's a sampling of other topics:

• Issues and Trends Shaping the Future of Healthcare in the Digital Era

• New Ways of Presenting Study Results

• How to Adapt to the New World of Information Overkill - Generate Insights That are Recognized

• Biosimilars: How to Stay Competitive Against a Pending New Wave of Entrants

To see more of the agenda or to register, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/

International pharma companies participating include: Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Adelphi, AkzoNobel, AplusA, Becton Dickinson GmbH, Biogen, Cello Health Insight, Elanco, GlaxoSmithKline, Grunenthal, Ipsen, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Knauf Insulation, Lifescience Dynamics, M Health, Molekule Consulting, MSD, NAXION, PAION AG, Phenex Pharmaceuticals AG, Research Partnership, SKIM, Takeda Italia s.p.A., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Teva Ratiopharm GmbH, UCB, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, Vifor Pharma, and many more!

The Pharma Market Research Conference is the premier gathering of senior-level pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics executives in market research. Nowhere else will you find the industry's finest all under one roof.

For more information, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/, email info@pharmamarketresearchconference.com, or call +1-212-228-7974.
Source:Pharma Market Research Conference
