Should Professors Study Hillbillies? - International Debate in London
LGBT Studies, Black Studies, Now Hillbilly Studies At Our Universities
Another important reason for this new ethnic study is to understand a shocking and embarrassing new trend: a rapid decline in life expectancy - which has always been a reliable indicator of improvement in the human condition - among white working class men and women, even while life expectancy continues to increase among blacks, Hispanics, and other groups subject to similar economic pressures.
This tragic result is being caused in large part by what researchers are calling a "sea of despair" which is leading in turn to escalations in "deaths of despair" from drugs, alcohol-related liver diseases, and suicide among white working class Americans, says Banzhaf, who first called for Blue Collar Studies shortly after Trump's election.
On Thursday he will formally propose the establishment of this novel academic discipline at the Fifteenth International Conference on New Directions in the Humanities being held in London, England, and attended by thousands of professors and others active in various fields collectively known as the Humanities.
Banzhaf will explain how a great deal of progress has already been made in this direction since he first wrote about how the intelligentsia - pundits, pollsters, politicians, professors, and others with 4-year college degrees - so underestimated the strong feelings of white working class Americans that they were blindsided by Trump's victory, and continue struggling to understand how so many of his followers remain loyal despite his almost daily actions which so many find shocking.
He will note the publication of books such as "Hillbilly Elegy," "White Working Class," "Stranger in Their Own Land," which are beginning to address this important topic.
More recently, he says, there have been pieces emphasizing the need for the intelligentsia to understand, appreciate, and pay much more attention to this largest single voting block, and the one which elected Trump, together with a Republican Congress. These pieces include: "Why Elites Hate," "Less Liberal Contempt, Please," "Elitism is Liberalism's Biggest Problem," "The Dumb Politics of Elite Condescension,"
Banzhaf's proposal is expected to generate a major controversy among the many attendees, with some already wondering whether it is really a good idea for academic researchers to study hillbillies or rednecks, as they are sometimes referred to, as they have traditionally studied indigenous tribes, and whether such additional scrutiny is really necessary or even appropriate.
Professor Banzhaf will present his proposal for establishing this new academic discipline on Thursday, July 06, at 10:30 AM at the Fifteenth International Conference on New Directions in the Humanities being held at the Imperial College Union in the Sir Alexander Fleming Building, London, England.
