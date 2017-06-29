News By Tag
Voylla's End of Season Sale – An Offer Like Never Before!
With time, the e-commerce platforms are booming as the numbers of users are increasing day by day. Among many such brands is Voylla, which has both online and offline presence.
What to Expect from Voylla's End of Season Sale?
• Pristine Jewelry
Voylla's jewelry is known for the high quality that is bound to mesmerize you and make you visit its store again and again. The stones embellished in the jewelry are fixed using such a technology that ensures that these do not come off easily. The plating, be it of silver or of gold on the jewelry is done with the help of technology that ensures a consolidated work.
• Hands-on Perfection
This end of season sale is not just about the online sale offers but also about the huge range of collection for the modern day women. The sale is not limited to just the pendants or the earrings; every product is on heavy discount that would compel you to make a purchase.
Making a purchase is just a one-click business. You need to add the products you wish to buy to the cart and go forth with the payment. You have the option of paying via credit card, debit card, e-wallet and even with the help of Cash on Delivery.
• Absolute Elegance
Each piece of jewelry that you are going to pick from this sale is surely going to add an extra tinge of elegance to every attire. These jewelry pieces are going to be an excellent addition to your existing jewelry collection.
Voylla has just two simple word of caution for you to ensure the durability of the jewelry, that are;
Wear your jewelry after you are completely dressed up and put it off first when you are willing to change. And secondly, store these in airtight boxes to avoid scratches.
About Voylla
Voylla is the ultimate destination for those who have a refined taste in jewelry shopping. It brings forward to you the latest designs in vogue. With its website and prominent stores across the country Voylla has some serious commitment standards for its customers and buying your favorite designs was never this easy. Each piece of jewelry on Voylla.com comes with the Voylla assurance of quality and durability.
With 100 existing stores and 100 more by next year, it is now all set to come even closer to you, with retail stores where you can touch and feel every piece of jewelry before buying them. It accomplishes another milestone in ensuring customer satisfaction with this.
With a highly competent management team consisting of top business school, fashion and technology institute alumnus and e-retail company veterans, it aims to create a great lifestyle experience for our esteemed customers.
Visit: https://www.voylla.com/
