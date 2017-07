Jamnalal Bajaj School of Legal Studies Banasthali Conducts Faculty Development Workshop

Indian Philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti regarded globally as one of the greatest teachers and thinkers of all time had said - Education can be transformed only by educating the educator, and not merely by creating a new pattern, a new system of action.

Jamnalal Bajaj School of Legal Studies Banasthali Faculty Development Workshop

-- Year after year, Banasthali established in 1935 has always been one among the top institutions in rankings by Nielsen India Today well known Best College survey as well as Best University Rankings apart from NIRF - National Institutional Ranking Framework by Ministry of Human Resource Development MHRD Government of India. To quote Ashwin Fernandes, regional director, Quacquarelli Symonds QS - India "Banasthali Vidyapith has been imparting education to women since a long time. It is beyond writing and above any ranking".Jamnalal School of Legal Studies JBSLS is the law faculty at Banasthali University, established in the year 2013. It is one of its kind law department in India established for empowering women in the legal arena and was inaugurated by former Chief Justice R.M. Lodha. Banasthali Law School started with only 120 students and today is a buzzing hub of over 700 law students. Be it moots, debates, seminars, MUNs etc. JBSLS has always performed the best wherever it has participated. One of the three original copies of the Indian Constitution is presently in Banasthali whose founder Shri Hirllal Shastriji was one of the members of the constituent assembly which drafted the constitution.JBSLS Banasthali regularly organizes faculty development workshop to keep the faculty updated on latest developments by bringing experts not only from India but also abroad. The program organized during 3 – 4 July 2017 had focus on "Effective Peer Engagement for Personal and Organizational Effectiveness."To build a culture of teamwork, cooperation and collaboration so vital for organizational effectiveness, it is essential to enable peer engagement and peer to peer recognition.Smt Paragita Joshi from Indore with her rich experience in ICICI Prudential and Reliance Insurance as well as over 12 years experience in training and development involving 10K human resources conducted the workshop. The sessions included Team building, team communication, responsibility allocation, Biggs' 3P Presage – Process - Product model, employee involvement, gate keeping process and feedback mechanism. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Harsh Purohit Dean who also anchored the proceedings and proposed vote of thanks. The highly interactive proceedings also had a lively question answer session.For more details about Banasthali, see http://www.banasthali.org About Banasthali: The Institution which is also the largest fully residential women's university in the world has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today. Team Banasthali with Vice Chancellor J C Bose Memorial Award for eminent scientist recipient Prof Aditya Shastri a highly acclaimed alumnus of BITS Pilani, SUNY State University of New York Stony Brook and MIT USA is indeed racing forward to be the very best among global women universities. Proud to be Banasthali alumni who call themselves as Banasthalites can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes in all walks of life across the globe.