Enjoy Summer at the Highest Tent in the Emirates… At Carlton Downtown Dubai
Summer is in full swing and if you missed out during Ramadan on experiencing the highest tent in the Emirates at the new Carlton Downtown Dubai,
The Moonlight Tent is the perfect place to spend time with your family and friends. Enjoy the diverse menu offering Arabic specialities, freshly prepared mezza's and grills, and international favourites. Offering a unique Shisha menu and exceptional service coupled with 360 views of the city's majestic skyline and the iconic Burj Khalifa, Carlton Downtown is the only place to be this summer.
Mr. Hosni A. Hadi, CEO of Carlton Hotel Management Group, said, "Our Ramadan tent was hugely successful and owing to its popularity we have decided to keep it open until the end of September. It is a lovely venue for both our in-house guests and visitors to relax and unwind in an atmospheric setting during the long summer evenings with great food and magical Burj Khalifa views. Guests can sit both indoor and outdoor by the pool depending on their mood."
Opening Hours: Daily from 4pm to 2.30am
For more information, please call +971 4 506 9636 or
Email: dining@carltondowntown.com
About Carlton Downtown Dubai
Brilliantly located in close proximity to the World Trade Center, DIFC and Downtown Dubai, the 47-storey spectacular tower features 357 rooms (275 suites and 82 spacious rooms). Included in the hotel's fabulous facilities are 7 restaurants and bars, 10 meeting rooms, a health club and spa. Carlton Downtown hotel is also home to Dubai's highest open-air rooftop pool and bar with spectacular 360º views over the city.
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
***@gmail.com
