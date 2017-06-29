News By Tag
Anco Turf, A Cut Above the Rest, Celebrates 40 Years in the Industry
To celebrate 40 years, Anco Turf are encouraging customers to come down to their Cranbourne West and Geelong retail outlets during the cooler months to learn first-hand about the process involved in creating beautiful, lush, green lawns and receive a free gift. With many of their weekly orders arriving by email, the physical experience of buying turf gets lost. By touching the different lawn varieties and comparing the colours, textures and visual aesthetic in-store, a more educated decision can be made. "Selecting a turf at our retail outlets rather than online, brings with it the privilege to ask questions on-the-spot to our trained staff, deepen your knowledge about caring properly for your lawn to increase the longevity of the turf, as well as find out any special deals happening at Anco Turf," Mr Ryan Cotter explains.
Over the past 40 years, the instant turf growing industry has evolved dramatically. Anco Turf have always been on the pulse, supplying both new and classic instant lawn products to clients throughout Melbourne, Victoria and nationwide. Constantly evolving through efficient watering techniques, eco-friendly processes, equipment upgrades and an understanding of Australian weather patterns, Anco Turf have always managed to impress with their production of quality turf. Many of their genetically pure turf varieties come with extended guarantees to ensure peace of mind. A feature favoured by savvy and spendthrift building companies and developers
There are bound to be some unforgettable milestones having traded for so many years. For Anco Turf, the expansion of their first site into multiple turf growing plots in 1977 was a stand-out achievement. "We are also proud to have laid our turf at the Mornington Racing Track as well as throughout many of Melbourne's glorious parklands under the direction of the City of Melbourne." For a family business, these types of significant contracts are a testament to their hard work and commitment, proving that experience does count.
Forty years, what next? "I guess it's a pat on the back then back to work towards the big 5-0."
About Anco Turf
Now the largest grower of quality instant turf solutions in Victoria, Anco Turf has earned an excellent reputation for professional service and high quality lawn and products. Anco Turf is AUSGAP certified and uses recycled and storm water to grow beautiful lawns for residential and commercial purposes. With a dedicated team of trained lawn experts, Anco Turf offer advice help customers choose the ideal lawn type for their Australian property.
Anco Turf is synonymous with stunning parklands, vibrant sports fields, gorgeous gardens and attractive courtyards. A wise choice for instant turf.
For more information, please visit: http://www.ancoturf.com.au/
Media Contact
Anco Turf
1800 010 110
info@ancoturf.com.au
