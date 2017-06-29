News By Tag
Reliance Defence to exit CDR Scheme
According to RDEL, it has received the approval from the CDR Empowered Group (CDR-EG) for exiting the scheme. The company in a statement said, "As part of the refinancing scheme approved by the lenders, the door-to-door tenure of RDEL's term loans stands extended to 18 years."
According to the refinancing scheme approved by the lenders, RDEL's existing debt of about Rs 650 crore will convert into equity shares at Rs 59.35 per equity share. The company also stated that RDEL's shareholders have already given a nod for the 'issue of equity shares to lenders by conversion of debt".
The statement also said that in line with the RBI approval, RInfra through its subsidiary has also increased its shareholding in RDEL to nearly 31 percent.
The lead lender of the consortium, IDBI has also written to the Defence Ministry and informed it about the approval granted of CDR exit plan and refinancing scheme, which was granted by CDR-EG. The company will also undergo financial manoeuvring post the process.
The confirmation to Defence of Ministry by IDBI will make RDEL eligible to participate in the prestigious contracts of the Indian Navy. It will be the second private company other than Larsen & Turbo competing the government owned shipyards to make landing platforms dock, submarines and corvettes.
