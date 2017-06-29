 
News By Tag
* Reliance Insurance
* Reliance Power
* Reliance Energy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029


Reliance Defence to exit CDR Scheme

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Reliance Insurance
* Reliance Power
* Reliance Energy

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Companies

DELHI, India - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited (RDEL), led by Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) announced its exit from the corporate debt restructuring (CDR) scheme. The received the approval from a consortium of lenders led by IDBI bank.

According to RDEL, it has received the approval from the CDR Empowered Group (CDR-EG) for exiting the scheme. The company in a statement said, "As part of the refinancing scheme approved by the lenders, the door-to-door tenure of RDEL's term loans stands extended to 18 years."

According to the refinancing scheme approved by the lenders, RDEL's existing debt of about Rs 650 crore will convert into equity shares at Rs 59.35 per equity share. The company also stated that RDEL's shareholders have already given a nod for the 'issue of equity shares to lenders by conversion of debt".

The statement also said that in line with the RBI approval, RInfra through its subsidiary has also increased its shareholding in RDEL to nearly 31 percent.

The lead lender of the consortium, IDBI has also written to the Defence Ministry and informed it about the approval granted of CDR exit plan and refinancing scheme, which was granted by CDR-EG. The company will also undergo financial manoeuvring post the process.

The confirmation to Defence of Ministry by IDBI will make RDEL eligible to participate in the prestigious contracts of the Indian Navy. It will be the second private company other than Larsen & Turbo competing the government owned shipyards to make landing platforms dock, submarines and corvettes.

Reference Link: http://www.livemint.com/Companies/ilfQqcOg4N9vyq6cXrU20M/...

Contact
Reliance Group
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Reliance Group
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Business PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share