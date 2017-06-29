News By Tag
Global Smart Transportation Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
The global smart transportation market is expected to anticipate at a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period.
Market Size and Forecast
The growing number of on-road vehicles and ineffective existing transport infrastructure will drive the need for the smart transportation system. Initiatives by government towards building a better infrastructure and running the transport system smoothly are expected to grow the smart transportation market globally. In addition, smart transportation systems can provide better safety and security by integrating intelligent communication systems in the infrastructure, thus increasing the market growth.
North America is expected to remain the leader with highest market share by 2024. The increasing government investment in transportation infrastructure is expected to boost the growth of smart transportation.
Asia-Pacific is expected a robust growth over the forecast period. The growth is anticipated to be specifically higher in India, China, Japan and South Korea. The competition in this region is fragmented and smart transportation solution providers are looking at expanding the base of their operation to the most countries, as a result of business strategic moves, such as improved infrastructure and implementation of various smart city projects.
The European region is expected to expand at moderate pace owing to early adoption of technology. The Middle East is anticipated to witness an upliftment in the next few years in terms of smart transportation.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the smart transportation market in the following segments:
By Solution
Ticketing management system
Parking management & Guidance system
Integrated supervision system
Traffic management system
By Region
Global smart transportation Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
The growth of smart transportation market is driven by the time and fuel saving ability. It also encourages the development and promotion of substitute green fuels such as natural gas and biodiesel. The major factors anticipating the growth of smart transportation are growing population, increasing number of vehicles, concern over rising of greenhouse gas along with increase in adoption of internet of things. Further, smart cities are supporting the growth of smart transportation. The rise in urbanization and megacities are key factors for the adoption of smart transportation. The use of smart transportation is expected to curb the excess use of private vehicles on limited road space and reduce carbon emission.
However, the requirement of a huge capital for replacing the existing infrastructure with the smart transportation advancement and large database requirement of road network is expected to restrain the growth of the smart transportation market globally.
Key Players
The key players of smart transportation market are as follows:
Cisco Systems
General Electric Company
Alstom SA
Cubic Corporation
IBM Corporation
Siemen AG
Thales Group
Accenture PLC
Kapsch
Tom Tom international
