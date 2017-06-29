 
Reliance Communication Collaborates with Global Cloud Xchange

 
 
DELHI, India - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Anil Ambani driven Reliance Communications' subsidiary Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) is now in partnership with Swiss data center collocation provider Safe Host to smoothen the latter's customer entrée to new evolving markets through its global network infrastructure.

"This partnership will provide Safe Host with enhanced coverage and increased diversity options to be more competitive, especially along the emerging markets corridor, which further solidifies its position as a truly global colocation provider," the Mumbai-based telco in a statement said.

Through this collaboration, RCom will provide access to corporate houses in Switzerland to key emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia, including India and China.

"The Swiss business ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation with the rise of digital economy, advances in technology convergence, as well as the rapidly growing tech-savvy population, and it is mission critical to have a scalable and reliable infrastructure to capitalize on the next wave of globalization," Mark Russell, Managing Director, GCX International said.

He also mentioned that the partnership with Safe Host will enable Swiss companies to grab business opportunities in the fast-growing markets over company's global network as well as cloud providers via GCX Cloud X platform.

"Our partnership with GCX means that we can provide high-performance global reach into our data centers, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the digital strategy of our customers across multiple industries." Safe Host chief executive Gérard Sikias said.

According to the company, Global Cloud Xchange is a world's largest private undersea cable system. It spans to more than 68,000 route kilometres and is seamlessly in sync with RComs' 200,000 route kilometres of domestic optic fiber backbone.

Reference Link: http://telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/reliance...

website: https://myservices.relianceada.com/launchAMSS.do
Source:Reliance Communications
