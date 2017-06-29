 
News By Tag
* Manuel Antonio real estate
* Quepos Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Quepos
  Puntarenas
  Costa Rica
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029


Quepos Realty Offering A Premium residential Property For Sale In Quepos

Quepos Realty is one of the leading real estate agents in Costa Rica and they are now has now offering some of the best premium residential properties for sale in Quepos.
 
 
250 Logo copy
250 Logo copy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Manuel Antonio real estate
* Quepos Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Quepos - Puntarenas - Costa Rica

QUEPOS, Costa Rica - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Queposrealty.com is one of the leading real estate agents in Costa Rica and they are now has now offering some of the best premium residential properties for sale in Quepos. If you are looking for the premium real estate properties in the Costa Rica then Quepos is the right destination. The Quepos Real Estate sector is growing each and every day and there are coming some new premium properties at the best property rates.

Quepos, which is among the prime property market of Costa Rica. It is also known as the gateway to the world famous Manuel Antonio National Park. Situated in the south west of the Costa Rica, Quepos is just 20 minutes drive from Manuel Antonio. Over the years, Manual Antonio has become quite popular among the tourists and as a result more people are visiting this place. Till few years back, tourists from Caribbean and America use to visit the Manuel Antonio, but nowadays you may also find people visiting this Manuel Antonio from Europe and Asia sub continent.

Quepos Realty offers wide range of properties in the Quepos and Manuela Antonio both for rent and sale. You may visit their website and browse across the different commercial and residential properties and choose the best one for you. If you are confused with the number of properties listed, than you would also seek the assistance from the Quepos Reality team.

Here are the different types of properties available

•    Homes
•    Condos
•    Property Lots
•    Villas
•    Commercial Properties
•    Fishing Charter
•    Vacation Rentals

From the Quepos Reality

"We at Quepos Realty are are proud to offer best premium properties for sale in Quepos. We are always committed to deliver best property options tothe real estate investors. We ensure that every property listed on our website is absolutely freehold and clean."

For more information, visit http://www.queposrealty.com/

About Quepos Realty:

When you are looking to buy Costa Rica properties especially in Manuel Antonio or listings in Quepos we have a great team to assist you in making your dreams come true. Our Manuel Antonio realtor's are some of the best in the area with a wealth of local knowledge.

Contact
Quepos Realty
***@queposrealty.com
End
Source:Quepos Realty
Email:***@queposrealty.com
Tags:Manuel Antonio real estate, Quepos Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Quepos - Puntarenas - Costa Rica
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SEO Power Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share