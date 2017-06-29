News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Quepos Realty Offering A Premium residential Property For Sale In Quepos
Quepos Realty is one of the leading real estate agents in Costa Rica and they are now has now offering some of the best premium residential properties for sale in Quepos.
Quepos, which is among the prime property market of Costa Rica. It is also known as the gateway to the world famous Manuel Antonio National Park. Situated in the south west of the Costa Rica, Quepos is just 20 minutes drive from Manuel Antonio. Over the years, Manual Antonio has become quite popular among the tourists and as a result more people are visiting this place. Till few years back, tourists from Caribbean and America use to visit the Manuel Antonio, but nowadays you may also find people visiting this Manuel Antonio from Europe and Asia sub continent.
Quepos Realty offers wide range of properties in the Quepos and Manuela Antonio both for rent and sale. You may visit their website and browse across the different commercial and residential properties and choose the best one for you. If you are confused with the number of properties listed, than you would also seek the assistance from the Quepos Reality team.
Here are the different types of properties available
• Homes
• Condos
• Property Lots
• Villas
• Commercial Properties
• Fishing Charter
• Vacation Rentals
From the Quepos Reality
"We at Quepos Realty are are proud to offer best premium properties for sale in Quepos. We are always committed to deliver best property options tothe real estate investors. We ensure that every property listed on our website is absolutely freehold and clean."
For more information, visit http://www.queposrealty.com/
About Quepos Realty:
When you are looking to buy Costa Rica properties especially in Manuel Antonio or listings in Quepos we have a great team to assist you in making your dreams come true. Our Manuel Antonio realtor's are some of the best in the area with a wealth of local knowledge.
Contact
Quepos Realty
***@queposrealty.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse