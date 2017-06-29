Vecow Launches ECS-9000 Series Quad Core Intel Xeon/Core i7 High-performance Fanless Embedded System

Vecow Co., Ltd., a team of embedded experts, launches her latest high performance embedded box PC with Intel® 6th Generation Skylake platform, ECS-9000 Series Fanless Embedded System.

-- LGA1151 Socket supports Quad Core 6th Generation Intel® Xeon®/Core™i7/i5/i3 processor (Skylake-S) running with workstation-grade Intel® C236 chipset, dual channel DDR4 2133MHz up to 32GB ECC memory, advanced Intel® HD Graphics 530 supporting DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4 and OpenCL 2.0 API, onboard DVI-I, DVI-D and DisplayPort display interface for Ultra HD 4K resolution, ECS-9000 offers new generation CPU performance, power efficiency, and graphics performance;PCIe 3.0 (8GT/s), Multiple SATA III (6Gbps), USB 3.0 (5Gbps), PoE (1Gbps) LAN and multiple wireless connections make seamless high-speed data conveying possible. Vecow ECS-9000 Series Fanless Embedded System delivers outstanding system performance and power productivity for demanding workloads in real-time mission critical embedded computing applications.All-in-one and cable-less designs, fanless -40°C to 75°C operating temperature, 6 GigE LAN ports with 4 IEEE 802.3at (25.5W/ 48V) PoE+ without additional power connections, 2 Front-access 2.5" SSD/ HDD trays, up to 6 SIM card sockets for 3G/ 4G/ LTE/ WiFi/ GPRS/ UMTS, 1 M2DOM socket for up to 8GT per second data transfer, 1 Front-access CFast socket, 2 SATA III supports software RAID function, 6 external USB 3.0, 4 COM RS-232/ 422/ 485, up to 6 Mini PCIe expansions, 16 Isolated DIO, 6V to 36V wide range power input with 80V surge protection, configurable ignition power control, smart remote management features, remote power switch, EN50155 and EN50121-3-2 compliant, optional supports full function SUMIT A, B expansion for multiple 10G LAN/ 10G SPF+ Fiber connections, Vecow ECS-9000 Series Fanless Embedded System serves new-generation integration for performance-driven embedded applications."ECS-9000 is really an innovative solution in the market." said Hugh Hsu, Product Manager, Embedded System & Platform Division, Vecow. "Powered by workstation-grade 6th generation Intel® Xeon®/ Core™ i7 processor and Intel® C236 chipset, ECS-9000 is the first fanless embedded workstation system in the market. It also supports 10G LAN, 10G SPF+ Fiber and multiple wireless data transfer for high-speed embedded cloud computing applications. ECS-9000 features flexible Skylake-s CPU compatibility, outstanding system performance, smarter manageability, all-in-one leading integration, excellent mobile availability, secure system protection and rugged reliability and versatile expansion functions to meet requirements high-performance embedded applications.""I can't wait to include this new generation powerful and more reliable embedded engine, ECS-9000 series high-performance fanless embedded system, into my offering list." said Jay Hsiao, Sales Manager, Sales & Marketing Division, Vecow. "ECS-9000 is an ideal solution for real-time vehicle embedded applications in harsh environment. From the second quarter in 2016, we've got lots of inquires of ECS-9000 and kept working on new projects in Europe, America, Japan, and worldwide market."With outstanding system performance, leading integrated features, smart manageability, flexible expandability, excellent mobile availability, secure power protection and more rugged reliability, Vecow ECS-9000 Series Fanless Embedded System is your superb solution for Machine Vision, Intelligent Automation, Smart Manufacturing, Embedded Cloud, Intelligent Surveillance, Vehicle Computing, Mobile Robot Control, and any Industry 4.0 performance-driven real-time embedded computing applications.About Vecow Co., Ltd.Vecow has been devoted to designing and developing high quality products with innovative technology since it was founded. Our application fields of factory/machine automation, digital signage, medical and home automation and environment surveillance are credited to Vecow high-efficient design services.Media Contact:info@vecow.com