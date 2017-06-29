News By Tag
Vecow Launches ECS-9000 Series Quad Core Intel Xeon/Core i7 High-performance Fanless Embedded System
Vecow Co., Ltd., a team of embedded experts, launches her latest high performance embedded box PC with Intel® 6th Generation Skylake platform, ECS-9000 Series Fanless Embedded System.
All-in-one and cable-less designs, fanless -40°C to 75°C operating temperature, 6 GigE LAN ports with 4 IEEE 802.3at (25.5W/ 48V) PoE+ without additional power connections, 2 Front-access 2.5" SSD/ HDD trays, up to 6 SIM card sockets for 3G/ 4G/ LTE/ WiFi/ GPRS/ UMTS, 1 M2DOM socket for up to 8GT per second data transfer, 1 Front-access CFast socket, 2 SATA III supports software RAID function, 6 external USB 3.0, 4 COM RS-232/ 422/ 485, up to 6 Mini PCIe expansions, 16 Isolated DIO, 6V to 36V wide range power input with 80V surge protection, configurable ignition power control, smart remote management features, remote power switch, EN50155 and EN50121-3-2 compliant, optional supports full function SUMIT A, B expansion for multiple 10G LAN/ 10G SPF+ Fiber connections, Vecow ECS-9000 Series Fanless Embedded System serves new-generation integration for performance-
"ECS-9000 is really an innovative solution in the market." said Hugh Hsu, Product Manager, Embedded System & Platform Division, Vecow. "Powered by workstation-
"I can't wait to include this new generation powerful and more reliable embedded engine, ECS-9000 series high-performance fanless embedded system, into my offering list." said Jay Hsiao, Sales Manager, Sales & Marketing Division, Vecow. "ECS-9000 is an ideal solution for real-time vehicle embedded applications in harsh environment. From the second quarter in 2016, we've got lots of inquires of ECS-9000 and kept working on new projects in Europe, America, Japan, and worldwide market."
With outstanding system performance, leading integrated features, smart manageability, flexible expandability, excellent mobile availability, secure power protection and more rugged reliability, Vecow ECS-9000 Series Fanless Embedded System is your superb solution for Machine Vision, Intelligent Automation, Smart Manufacturing, Embedded Cloud, Intelligent Surveillance, Vehicle Computing, Mobile Robot Control, and any Industry 4.0 performance-
About Vecow Co., Ltd.
Vecow has been devoted to designing and developing high quality products with innovative technology since it was founded. Our application fields of factory/machine automation, digital signage, medical and home automation and environment surveillance are credited to Vecow high-efficient design services.
Media Contact:
info@vecow.com
Media Contact
Eric, Yu
+886 2 22685658#213
***@vecow.com
