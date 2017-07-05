 
July 2017





@IndieONEGlobaI Media Launches Global MeetUp Tour via #IndieGoGo Campaign

@IndieONEGlobal CreatorsCon & @NTSUSA Showcase MeetUp Tour: North America
 
 
@IndieONEGlobal MeetUp Tour IndieGoGo Promo
@IndieONEGlobal MeetUp Tour IndieGoGo Promo
 
MIAMI - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Exclusive Deals And Earlybird Specials Dominate The #IndieGoGo Campaign Launch For #IndieONEGlobal MeetUp Tour: North America

What:          #IndieONEGlobal MeetUp Tour #IndieGoGo Campaign Is LIVE

Where:         #IndieGoGo

When:          July 5, 2017

Who:          IndieONE Content Creators, National Talent Search USA Talent & Teams @IndieONEGlobal & @NTSUSA

Miami, FL |  July 5, 2017 – IndieONE Global Media has launched the long anticipated #IndieGoGo Campaign for the #IndieONEGlobal MeetUp Tour  today.  This tour is designed to bring fans, Content Creators and the media industry together for fun, exciting performances & events, including music showcases and film screenings. The @IndieONEGlobal & @NTSUSA Teams  will hit the road to meet fans and present content airing on the IndieONE Platform.

The Tour will kick off in the Fall starting in September. The #IndieGoGo Campaign will help to determine where the tour stops first. Supporters will be able to vote for the tour stop by pledging for the available perks. The tour city contest campaign will kick off on Friday,  July 7, 2017.

National Talent Search USA will host local talent castings to fill the local talent portion of each tour city. National Talent Search USA will also host casting calls for the #MakingOfABoyBand International Reality Series during the tour.

Fans and supporters can go to bit.ly/IndieONEGoGo (https://igg.me/at/IndieONEGlobalMeetUPTourNA) to redeem the various perks and  rewards currently available.  Many of the perks are Early Bird deals currently available and are for a limited time.

The tour will include an live performances by Top Indie Recording Artists, Exclusive Indie Film Screenings,  Local Talent Showcase by Talent From The Host City and much more.


https://youtu.be/Xl2I-nCVI4A



For more information on the #IndieONEGlobal MeetUp Tour: North America, visit our campaign website at bit.ly/IndieONEGoGo (https://igg.me/at/IndieONEGlobalMeetUPTourNA) or go to NationalTalentSearchUSA.com | Are You Ready To Be A Star? (http://nationaltalentsearchusa.com/).

For interview requests, please email or call us

About IndieONE Global Media Company

IndieONE Global Media Company - the Next Generation Digital Broadcast Media Platform - Home Of IndieONE Global Radio, IndieONE Global Television and IndieONE Global Movies - Where The World's Stars Are Born -

IndieONE Global Media currently operates as a Real Time Global Digital Broadcast Radio Platform (IndieONE Global Radio), the On Demand version of our Global Digital Movie Platform (IndieONE Global Movies) and the On Demand version of our Global Digital Television Platform (IndieONE Global Television).

About National Talent Search USA, LLC

National Talent Search USA (NTSUSA) is a subsidiary of Scorpio Media Group, LLC, which is Nevada Corporation with headquarters in Miami, Florida. Scorpio Media Group, LLC is a full service Entertainment Media Production Corporation. Its company divisions range from Production Services for Film, TV, Radio, Music & Multimedia to Talent Management.

#MakingOfABoyBand International Reality Series is the FIRST International Reality Series to ever be produced in the World, as noted by the producers of the Series. Boy band hopefuls from around the globe are urged to apply for the casting call by visiting bit.ly/MOABBApp. The Series teasers and debut episode are available via YouTube @ National Talent Search USA's YouTube Channel @ YouTube.NationalTalentSearchUSA.com  or  bit.ly/NTSUSAYouTube.

IndieONE Global Media Company
***@nationaltalentsearchusa.com
End
