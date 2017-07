@IndieONEGlobaI Media Launches Global MeetUp Tour via #IndieGoGo Campaign

@IndieONEGlobal CreatorsCon & @NTSUSA Showcase MeetUp Tour: North America

--What: #IndieONEGlobal MeetUp Tour #IndieGoGo Campaign Is LIVEWhere: #IndieGoGoWhen: July 5, 2017Who: IndieONE Content Creators, National Talent Search USA Talent & Teams @IndieONEGlobal & @NTSUSA– IndieONE Global Media has launched the long anticipated #IndieGoGo Campaign for thetodayThis tour is designed to bring fans, Content Creators and the media industry together for fun, exciting performances & events, including music showcases and film screenings. The @will hit the road to meet fans and present content airing on the IndieONE PlatformThe Tour will kick off in the Fall starting in September. The #IndieGoGo Campaign will help to determine where the tour stops first. Supporters will be able to vote for the tour stop by pledging for the available perks. The tour city contest campaign will kick off on Friday, July 7, 2017.National Talent Search USA will host local talent castings to fill the local talent portion of each tour city. National Talent Search USA will also host casting calls for the #MakingOfABoyBand International Reality Series during the tour.Fans and supporters can go to https://igg.me/ at/IndieONEGlobalMeetUPTourNA ) to redeem the various perks and rewards currently available. Many of the perks are Early Bird deals currently available and are for a limited time.The tour will include an live performances by Top Indie Recording Artists, Exclusive Indie Film Screenings, Local Talent Showcase by Talent From The Host City and much more.For more information on the, visit our campaign website at(https://igg.me/at/IndieONEGlobalMeetUPTourNA)or go to NationalTalentSearchUSA.com | Are You Ready To Be A Star? (http://nationaltalentsearchusa.com/)For interview requests, please email or call usAbout IndieONE Global Media CompanyIndieONE Global Media Company - the Next Generation Digital Broadcast Media Platform - Home Of IndieONE Global Radio, IndieONE Global Television and IndieONE Global Movies - Where The World's Stars Are Born -IndieONE Global Media currently operates as a Real Time Global Digital Broadcast Radio Platform (IndieONE Global Radio), the On Demand version of our Global Digital Movie Platform (IndieONE Global Movies) and the On Demand version of our Global Digital Television Platform (IndieONE Global Television).About National Talent Search USA, LLCNational Talent Search USA (NTSUSA) is a subsidiary of Scorpio Media Group, LLC, which is Nevada Corporation with headquarters in Miami, Florida. Scorpio Media Group, LLC is a full service Entertainment Media Production Corporation. Its company divisions range from Production Services for Film, TV, Radio, Music & Multimedia to Talent Management.is theto ever be produced in the, as noted by the producers of the Series. Boy band hopefuls from around the globe are urged to apply for the casting call by visiting bit.ly/MOABBApp. The Series teasers and debut episode are available via YouTube @ National Talent Search USA's YouTube Channel @ YouTube.NationalTalentSearchUSA.com or bit.ly/NTSUSAYouTube.